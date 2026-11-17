MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic partnership brings together Billor, Mack Trucks, and Pathway, beginning with 10 new Mack Pioneer sleeper tractors and plans to introduce 50 additional vehicles into Billor's operations within the next months

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billor, a technology-driven transportation platform, is advancing its strategic partnership with Mack Trucks and Pathway, beginning with the introduction of an initial 10 new Mack Pioneers and plans to bring a total of 50 Mack vehicles into its operations. The collaboration marks another step forward in the company's continued growth and investment in expanding the capabilities and solutions available through its platform.









Representatives from Billor, Mack Trucks, and Pathway at the Mack Experience Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, celebrating their strategic partnership.

Through the partnership, Mack Trucks manufactures new trucks for the program, while Pathway provides the equipment leasing structure supporting the acquisition and deployment of the trucks. The collaboration combines equipment manufacturing, leasing expertise, and Billor's technology-driven transportation platform to expand access to equipment and transportation solutions for independent transportation providers.

For Billor, the partnership represents more than an investment in new equipment. It reflects the company's broader vision of bringing together freight opportunities, technology, equipment solutions, and operational support to create a more connected and efficient transportation industry.

“From the beginning, our goal at Billor has been to build something that gives drivers a real opportunity to grow,” said Vincent Goetten, EVP of Billor.“Bringing Mack and Pathway together with Billor allows us to continue strengthening that foundation. We're working with partners who understand what we're building and share our commitment to creating long-term value.”

The partnership brings together organizations with complementary roles across the transportation industry. Mack Trucks contributes its experience as one of North America's leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers, while Pathway provides the leasing structure supporting the addition of new equipment to Billor's operations.

“At Mack, we've spent more than a century building trucks designed to take on the demands of the road and the businesses that depend on them, and most importantly trucks designed around and for the drivers, excelling in both comfort and safety” said Fernando Couceiro, Vice President at Mack Trucks.“We're proud to bring that experience to this partnership and work with Billor to deliver new Mack Pioneers built to support their drivers and growing operation.”









New Mack Pioneer sleeper tractors at the Mack Experience Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

“At Pathway, our focus is on providing equipment leasing solutions that help transportation companies and independent contractors move their businesses forward,” said Matt Harris, President of Pathway.“Partnering with Billor allows us to bring that expertise to its growing transportation platform and provide the financial structure behind this next phase of expansion.”

The agreement builds on Billor's continued investment in developing a more integrated approach to transportation. By connecting independent contractors, truck owners, carriers, freight brokers, and industry partners through technology, freight solutions, and business resources, Billor is strengthening its platform to improve efficiency and expand commercial opportunities across the industry.

“This is not just about putting new trucks on the road,” Goetten added.“It's about continuing to build the right foundation around our drivers and surrounding Billor with partners who can grow with us.”

About Billor

Billor, short for“Bill of Rights,” is reshaping the highly fragmented, one-trillion-dollar trucking industry through a scalable and innovative technology-driven transportation platform connecting Truck Drivers, Carriers, Freight Brokers, and industry partners.

For more information, visit billor.us or contact us at ....

About Mack Trucks

Mack Trucks is one of North America's leading manufacturers of heavy-duty trucks, with more than a century of experience delivering durable, reliable, and innovative transportation solutions. Known for its commitment to quality, performance, and innovation, Mack Trucks supports businesses and professional drivers across the trucking industry.

For more information, visit macktrucks.com.

About Pathway

Pathway provides equipment leasing and financing solutions designed to support transportation companies and professional drivers. Through flexible leasing structures and industry expertise, Pathway helps businesses access the equipment they need to achieve their business objectives and support their long-term goals.

For more information, visit pathwayleasing.com.

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