Playing It Down: And Other Revelations on the Glory of Golf

The "Playing It Down" adventure begins with reflection on life's most meaningful relationships:“My seven-year marriage ended with a shocking revelation.”

- IndieReaderOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In "Playing It Down: And Other Revelations on the Glory of Golf" author Ralph Cissne shares how his life was enriched by the love of golf and the uniquely competitive characters the game attracts. Eighteen stories explore encounters with mentors and teachers, players and pretenders celebrating the wonders of parenthood, brotherly bonds, and moments that matter.Cissne was introduced to golf at age thirteen:“Our mothers were convinced golf would teach important life lessons, build character and preclude a life of crime. 'Golfers are so clean cut,' my mother said. If golfers are clean cut, I discovered, that was a clever disguise.” His realizations about the game accelerated when, at age sixteen, he began working for Oklahoma Open champion and former PGA Tour player Joe Walser Jr. at Lake Hefner Golf Club:“Reading people was easier than reading greens. True players, possessed with an aura of invincibility, never asked for strokes. Players announced themselves with an unspoken presence, a sultan's swagger of postural supremacy.”Early praise for "Playing It Down":“Engaging, enlightening, and delightfully well-written...an intimate look into the many phases of a golf enthusiast's life and career...The prose is richly evocative, especially when Cissne turns meditative in his reflections on not only the sport he loves most but also the human condition.” – IndieReader (rated 4.7 of 5 stars)“Truly awesome. Destined to be a classic. Started reading and couldn't put it down. So well written with welcome humor.” – TulsaPeople“The deep friendships that shaped the author's life become some of the narrative's most powerful moments, but they are only one part of what makes these memories feel personal.” – US Review of BooksPublished by Morgan Road, "Playing It Down" is 144 pages illustrated with over twenty black and white photographs, available in hardcover, trade paperback and e-book formats through independent bookstores, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.A native Californian, Ralph Cissne was born into a military family, grew up playing golf and graduated from The University of Oklahoma School of Journalism. Cissne has created category-leading marketing programs for many health and fitness brands including StairMaster Sports/Medical Products. The author of Prudence in Hollywood, Angel City Singles, and Will of Golf: Mastering the Mind-Body Connection, Cissne lives in Oklahoma where he writes and serves as a life skills mentor for middle school students and junior golfers. For more, visit RalphCissne.

Ralph Cissne

Morgan Road

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'Playing It Down: And Other Revelations on the Glory of Golf' Ralph Cissne Memoir Scored IndieReader 4.7 of 5 Rating News Provided By Morgan Road November 17, 2026, 20:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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