CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tara B. of Calgary, AB is the creator of the Over the Door Ponytail Holder, a hair accessory storage device designed to help users organize and access ponytail holders, scrunchies, hair clips, and other styling accessories. The device features an elongated cylindrical body measuring approximately 12 inches in length, supported by a hook that allows it to hang from the top of a door. This configuration provides a convenient storage location without requiring additional counter space, drawer space, or dedicated shelving.The cylindrical body is clear and is designed to accommodate multiple types of hair accessories. Elastic hair ties, ponytail holders, and scrunchies can be stretched around the cylinder for storage, while additional mechanisms allow users to slide or attach hair clips and other accessories. The device helps reduce clutter and makes it easier to locate specific accessories during everyday hair styling routines by consolidating these items in one accessible location. The strings can also be manufactured in a variety of colors and decorative patterns to accommodate different personal preferences and interior styles.Key features and benefits include:.Over-the-door mounting design: Uses a hook to suspend the holder from the top of a door without requiring permanent installation..Elongated cylindrical body: Provides approximately 12 inches of storage space for organizing multiple hair accessories..Versatile accessory storage: Accommodates elastic hair ties, ponytail holders, scrunchies, hair clips, and other styling accessories..Space-efficient configuration: Keeps hair accessories organized and accessible without occupying valuable drawer, cabinet, or countertop space..Multiple color and pattern options: Offers different aesthetic string configurations to complement individual preferences and room decor.The Over the Door Ponytail Holder addresses a common organizational challenge for individuals who regularly use multiple hair accessories. The design provides a simple, convenient, and effective approach to keeping frequently used styling items together, reducing misplaced accessories, and improving accessibility during daily grooming routines.Tara filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Over the Door Ponytail Holder product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Over the Door Ponytail Holder can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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Over The Door Ponytail Holder Provides an Accessible Storage Solution for Hair Accessories News Provided By InventionHome November 17, 2026, 20:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail, Social Media



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