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Camp Verde vineyard invites guests to share lunch, wine and live music around Thanksgiving weekend and throughout the holiday season

- Ron Brumley, General Manager and Winemaker, Alcantara VineyardsCAMP VERDE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The holidays fill up fast: family flying in, friends driving up from Phoenix, a long weekend that still needs a plan. Alcantara Vineyards is inviting Arizona residents and visitors to set aside an afternoon in the Verde Valley this November and December, with lunch from its on-site restaurant, wine tasting, live music and room to gather at its family-owned, sustainably farmed vineyard in Camp Verde.The vineyard is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the season, with no reservations required for regular visits. Alcantara is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, and on Christmas Day, so the best times to visit are the days leading up to Thanksgiving, the long weekend that follows and the weeks before Christmas.Thanksgiving Weekend in Wine CountryAvoid the Black Friday Shopping Chaos and enjoy lunch on the Lawn. While you sip wine, you can beat the shopping parking nightmare at the mall and shop online for the deals in the sun by the vineyard.For many families, the Friday after Thanksgiving is the first real chance to get everyone out of the house. Alcantara's event calendar lists live music on the back lawn from noon to 4 p.m. all three days of the holiday weekend: Michael Kollwitz on Friday, November 27, Sky Conwell on Saturday, November 28, and Gina Machovina on Sunday, November 29.The vineyard's complimentary tour runs Fridays and Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. and lasts about 15 minutes. It's a short walk through the rows covering trellising, irrigation and the varietals grown here, and an easy way to show visiting relatives a side of Arizona they may not expect.Set at the confluence of the Verde River and Oak Creek, this Camp Verde Winery sits just minutes from Cottonwood and makes a natural stop between Phoenix, Sedona and Flagstaff. Keep an eye on the sky while you're here: two bald eagle nests sit within 100 yards of the property.Lunch, Wine and a Seat for EveryoneThe restaurant serves daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and much of the current menu is built for sharing. Think an antipasto plate with prosciutto, salami and artisan cheeses, a specialty cheese plate with fresh fruit, almonds and dried apricots, bruschetta, hummus, and hand-tossed pizzas made with a five-cheese blend. Sandwiches, a Greek salad and lemon or flourless chocolate cake round things out.In the tasting room, guests 21 and older choose four 1.5-ounce tastings of their choice. Guests who aren't drinking have plenty of options, too, from mocktails like the Prickly Pear Delight and Cran-Tific Limeade to non-alcoholic beers, Wild Tonic kombuchas, teas and coffee, making it easy for designated drivers to enjoy the day.Bottles for the Holiday TableHosting Thanksgiving dinner or heading to someone else's? Stop by before the holiday to pick out a bottle for the table. The current tasting menu includes the 2022 Confluence Red Blend, which the winery describes as "a great food wine," a 2022 Mourvèdre with baking spice and cranberry on the nose, a crisp 2023 Riesling with a dry finish, and the 2024 Bella Dolce, a sweet red blend that can also be served chilled.Can't make the drive? Alcantara wines can be ordered online and shipped to Arizona and 10 other states. As a small, family-owned Arizona Winery, Alcantara notes that its wines tend to sell out, so holiday shoppers may want to plan ahead.Room for Holiday Parties and Group GatheringsOffice holiday parties, family reunions and friend groups all have a place at Alcantara. Parties of nine or more can start planning through an online group form, and the vineyard's corporate event offerings can accommodate up to 100 guests depending on the format, venue space and availability. The semi-private Lower Lawn can host up to 75 guests during regular business hours."The holidays are really about the people around the table, and we love being part of that," said Ron Brumley, General Manager and Winemaker at Alcantara Vineyards. "We're closed on Thanksgiving Day, but the weekend after is one of my favorite times out here. Bring the family out, have lunch on the lawn, listen to some music and pick up a few bottles for the dinners still ahead."A Gift That Keeps People Coming BackFor the wine lover on your list, the Alcantara Wine Club is worth a look. There's no fee to join and no annual fee, with a one-year minimum commitment. Silver, Gold and Platinum levels offer 10, 15 and 20 percent member discounts, and every level includes a December shipment. Members also receive six complimentary tastings a year and discounts on Alcantara events.Members are invited to the semi-annual Wine Club Appreciation Party on Saturday, December 5, from noon to 3 p.m. on the Chapel Lawn, with wine, lunch and live music. Each member receives two complimentary tickets, and additional tickets are $25 each.About Alcantara VineyardsAlcantara Vineyards is a family-owned, sustainably farmed vineyard in the heart of Arizona wine country. Located at the confluence of the Verde River and Oak Creek in Camp Verde, Arizona, Alcantara has more than 20,000 vines and offers 17 different varietals. Known for its award-winning wines, Alcantara is the first stop on the Verde Valley Wine Trail and offers wine tasting, an on-site restaurant, tours, events and outdoor experiences.Plan a Holiday VisitWhether it's a quiet lunch the Saturday after Thanksgiving or a December get-together with coworkers, there's a place for it here. Dine, Sip, Play & Stay at this Verde Valley Winery this season, and toast the holidays responsibly.Alcantara Vineyards is located at 3445 S. Grapevine Way, Camp Verde, AZ 86322, and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. To plan a visit, a group gathering or a holiday event, call (928) 649-8463 or visit AlcantaraVineyard.

Ron Brumley

Alcantara Vineyards

+1 928-649-8463

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Alcantara Vineyards Welcomes Holiday Gatherings in Arizona Wine Country News Provided By CBM Marketing Solutions November 17, 2026, 20:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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