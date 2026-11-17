MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The FRLD and the COP31 Presidency convened a high-level dialogue at COP31 on making loss and damage finance more available, accessible and affordable.

- FRLD Board Co-Chair Camila Minerva Rodríguez Tavárez, TURKEY, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Fund for responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD ) and the COP31 Presidency convened a high-level dialogue at COP31 on making loss and damage finance more available, accessible and affordable.Moderated by FRLD Executive Director Ibrahima Cheikh Diong, the event focused on how timely, predictable finance can help countries protect essential services, preserve development gains and respond to climate impacts.The Fund's first call for funding requests under the Barbados Implementation Modalities received 176 requests totalling US$2.8 billion, highlighting the scale of demand and the need to strengthen the Fund's resources.“ There is a need to replenish this Fund and respond to the needs of developing countries,” said FRLD Board Co-Chair Camila Minerva Rodríguez Tavárez.Co-Chair Georg Børsting noted that the FRLD supports responses to both economic and non-economic loss and damage, including losses that cannot be captured through financial measures. He said the Board looks forward to approving the Fund's first projects in December.Speakers discussed how climate shocks can quickly disrupt livelihoods, economies and public services. They called for timely, flexible finance and stronger collaboration among countries, contributors and development partners.The impact of delayed support was underscored by Nepal's Minister for Agriculture, Forests and Environment, H.E. Ms. Gita Chaudhary. Referring to the Bhote Koshi flash floods of 26 August 2026, she said around 1,500 people had died and more than 5,000 remained missing. The disaster caused economic losses equivalent to nearly 10% of Nepal's GDP, with recovery and rebuilding potentially requiring more than 20%.UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell urged contributors to fulfil outstanding pledges, make new contributions and support the FRLD's first replenishment, planned for next year. Selwyn Hart, Assistant Secretary-General and Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition, called for greater investment in climate finance.Speakers from vulnerable countries and contributor governments highlighted the need for country-led responses, a stronger resource base and finance that reaches communities quickly. Australia's Ambassador for Climate Change, Will Nankervis, said the credibility of the loss and damage system would be measured by whether support reaches vulnerable communities effectively when they need it.At the close of the event, Karima Oustadi, FRLD Alternate Board Member representing Italy, announced the signing of Italy's contribution agreement for an additional €80 million, bringing its total contribution to €100 million.EndsAbout the FRLDEstablished at COP27 and operationalized at COP28, the Fund for responding to Loss and Damage assists developing countries particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. It aims to provide timely, country-led financing for recovery, reconstruction and long-term economic resilience.About COP31COP31 is the United Nations Climate Change Conference taking place in Antalya, Türkiye from 9 to 20 November 2026. Türkiye will host the Conference and Mr. Murat Kurum has been nominated as President of COP31 in Antalya. Mr. Chris Bowen of Australia will be the President of Negotiations.

Maggie Mutesi

Fund for responding to Loss and Damage

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High-level Dialogue at COP31

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FRLD and COP31 Presidency urge increased support for loss and damage News Provided By Fund for responding to Loss and Damage November 17, 2026, 20:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, International Organizations, World & Regional



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