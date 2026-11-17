Print and Scan QR Codes with TabBand MaxID

First-to-market integration connects physical pet identification with digital care records, underscoring Goose's commitment to rapid product innovation.

- Chris Tilson

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Goose, the next-generation operating system for the pet care industry, today announced that it is the first pet care software platform to integrate with TabBand's MaxID identification system. The integration enables businesses to print customized pet identification labels directly from their reservations, featuring optional QR codes that connect staff to digital care records.

Developed in collaboration with TabBand, the integration reflects Goose's approach to product development: identifying opportunities to improve pet care operations and quickly bringing those solutions to market.

“What impressed me about the Goose team was how quickly they were able to take a new product like MaxID and turn it into a fully integrated solution for their customers,” said Ryan Ebmeyer, CEO of TabBand.“From our initial conversations to bringing the integration to market, Goose has been incredibly easy to work with. They're a partner that moves quickly, understands the needs of pet care businesses, and knows how to execute.”

For many pet care businesses, preparing identification bands remains a manual, time-consuming process. Handwriting dozens or even hundreds of labels creates unnecessary administrative work and introduces opportunities for error.

Goose's integration with TabBand eliminates the need for handwritten labels while extending access to its software beyond the front desk. Staff can scan a pet's QR code with their phone to access reservation information and record feeding and medication details right where care happens.

The integration enables pet care businesses to:

- Bulk print MaxID labels for an entire day's arrivals.

- Automatically populate labels with pet, owner and reservation information.

- Access digital care records using scannable QR codes.

- Customize printed information to complement existing operational procedures.

- Apply MaxID labels to collars, rooms, feeding bowls and personal belongings.

TabBand was one of the most-requested integrations among Goose customers. By listening to its customers and collaborating closely with TabBand, Goose moved quickly to deliver the industry's first MaxID integration, combining automated label printing with QR-enabled access to digital care records. The release reflects Goose's commitment to building what customers need and continually finding new ways to improve their day-to-day operations.

“As a pet care operator myself, I know how frustrating it can be when technology doesn't keep pace with the needs of your business,” said Chris Tilson, co-founder of Goose.“We spend a lot of time talking to our customers about the little things that make their jobs harder. When we see an opportunity to solve one of those problems, whether it's through our own technology or by working with an innovative partner like TabBand, we want to get that solution into their hands as quickly as possible.”

The TabBand integration is available now to Goose customers, with support for both MaxID labels and Thermal Collars. To celebrate the launch, Goose customers can receive 10% off TabBand orders through December 31, 2026, using discount code Goose2026 at checkout.

About Goose

Goose is the next-generation operating system for the pet care industry. Built by pet care operators, Goose combines real-time ecommerce, revenue management, marketing tools, powerful automation and unified operational workflows to help boarding, daycare, grooming and training businesses deliver better care, reduce administrative work and grow revenue.

Learn more at goose.

About TabBand

TabBand has been manufacturing identification products since 1962, with more than one billion bands used to identify people and pets worldwide. Its American-made animal identification products help boarding facilities, daycares, veterinary practices and animal shelters maintain safe, organized and efficient operations.

Learn more at tabband.

Matthew Parry

Goose

...

TabBand MaxID

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