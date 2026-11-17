GreenLight sponsors SIA's Risk Management & Compliance Workshop Series, featuring an interactive worker classification session led by CEO Jason Posel on November 18, 2026

GreenLight CEO Jason Posel will lead an interactive session on independent contractor classification at SIA's November 18 virtual workshop.

- Jason Posel, CEO, GreenLightPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GreenLight, a provider of global contingent workforce compliance and management solutions, announced its continued sponsorship of Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Risk Management & Compliance Workshop Series, concluding virtually on November 18, 2026.The workshop brings together enterprise workforce leaders, staffing suppliers and legal experts to address the increasingly complex risks associated with engaging and managing contingent workers, freelancers and independent contractors.Leading employment law professionals from Littler Mendelson and Michael Best will provide practical guidance on workforce compliance, regulatory developments and risk management.GreenLight CEO to Lead Interactive Worker Classification SessionAs part of the November 18 workshop, Jason Posel, CEO and Founder of GreenLight, will lead an interactive session focused on independent contractor classification.Participants will examine real-world engagement scenarios, assess working relationships against applicable legal standards and explore how changes in working arrangements can trigger the need for reassessment."Worker classification isn't a one-time decision," said Posel. "The nature of an engagement can change over time, and the rules vary significantly between jurisdictions. Companies need to understand not only how to classify workers correctly at the outset, but also when and why those decisions need to be revisited."The session is designed for professionals responsible for contingent workforce programs, HR, procurement, legal and compliance, as well as businesses engaging freelancers and contract workers.Growing Compliance Challenges for the Extended WorkforceAs organizations increasingly rely on flexible workforce models, managing the associated compliance obligations has become a critical business priority.Worker misclassification can expose organizations to significant financial and legal consequences, including unpaid employment taxes, wage-and-hour liabilities, penalties and litigation.Recent regulatory developments, including changes affecting worker misclassification enforcement in California, further highlight the importance of understanding jurisdiction-specific requirements.The workshop series aims to help organizations:- Identify and mitigate independent contractor misclassification and co-employment risks.- Understand applicable federal and state worker classification standards.- Recognize when changes to an engagement require a formal reassessment.- Strengthen workforce compliance processes through practical, evidence-based approaches.- Learn from employment law specialists and industry peers through interactive exercises and discussions.Technology and Compliance Expertise Working TogetherGreenLight provides technology-enabled solutions that help organizations engage, classify, onboard, manage and pay contingent workers across the United States and internationally.Its services include Employer of Record (EOR), Agent of Record (AOR), intelligent worker classification and Freelance Management System (FMS) technology, supported by specialized workforce compliance expertise.The company's intelligent worker classification platform evaluates multiple data points associated with each engagement to support defensible classification decisions and reduce reliance on subjective hiring-manager assessments.GreenLight is also developing enhanced ongoing classification monitoring capabilities designed to identify material changes in working relationships that may require reassessment."Companies want the flexibility to engage talent quickly, but they also need confidence that they're doing it compliantly," Posel added. "Our focus at GreenLight is bringing together technology, workforce infrastructure and specialist expertise so businesses can scale without taking on unnecessary compliance risk."Workshop RegistrationThe final session of SIA's Risk Management & Compliance Workshop Series takes place virtually on November 18, 2026.For more information and registration, visit:About GreenLightGreenLight provides global contingent workforce compliance and management solutions, helping enterprises and talent platforms engage, classify, onboard, manage and pay non-employee workers.Through its Employer of Record (EOR), Agent of Record (AOR), intelligent worker classification and Freelance Management System (FMS) solutions, GreenLight combines technology with specialized compliance expertise to simplify workforce management, reduce risk and enable businesses to scale globally.GreenLight supports workforce engagements across more than 130 countries.Learn more at

Jason Posel

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GreenLight to Lead Worker Classification Session at Staffing Industry Analysts' Compliance Workshop News Provided By GreenLight November 17, 2026, 20:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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