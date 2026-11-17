MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With 40+ years of facility expertise, Action helps organizations explore robotics for cleaning, lawn care, delivery, and material transport.

- Aaron D. Glazar, President and CEO, Action Unlimited Resources

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Action Unlimited Resources is expanding its capabilities in autonomous technology, helping organizations identify operational challenges and explore new solutions in robotic cleaning, lawn care, delivery, and material transport. The expansion builds on more than four decades of facility expertise and customer relationships, positioning Action to help businesses, schools, and facility teams navigate emerging technologies and determine where automation can make a practical difference.

Founded in 1982, Action has long supported customers through janitorial and sanitation supplies, commercial equipment, repairs, and training. Its move into autonomous technology extends that solutions-focused approach, giving customers access to new options for addressing staffing pressures, improving productivity, and managing routine facility tasks.

“We believe robotics and automation will change how facilities operate, and we want to help our customers navigate that change,” said Aaron D. Glazar, President and CEO at Action Unlimited Resources.“We've spent more than 40 years building relationships, understanding their challenges and helping them find better ways to get things done. This is an opportunity to build on that foundation, expand the solutions we can bring to our customers and help them take advantage of technologies that can make a real difference in their operations.”

Autonomous equipment can support repetitive work such as cleaning large floor areas, maintaining grounds, and transporting supplies, allowing facility employees to focus on detailed cleaning, unexpected needs, and other responsibilities that require their experience and judgment.

Rather than beginning with equipment, Action works with customers to understand their facilities, identify operational challenges, and evaluate where automation may be an appropriate solution. Potential applications include robotic floor cleaning in schools and commercial buildings, autonomous mowing across larger properties, and automated transport of supplies within facilities.

As Delaware's No. 1 janitorial and sanitation supplier for education, Action brings established facility knowledge and long-standing customer relationships to this expansion. By combining that experience with emerging technologies, the company aims to help organizations make informed decisions about solutions that fit their operations, employees, and long-term needs.

Organizations interested in exploring autonomous solutions can request a discovery conversation at actioncleanup/contact and select“Autonomous Solutions.”

About Action Unlimited Resources

Founded in 1982 and based in New Castle, Delaware, Action Unlimited Resources serves organizations across Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland. The company provides janitorial and sanitation supplies, commercial equipment, repair services, training, and autonomous solutions, helping customers address facility challenges through practical guidance and support.

AMY JOHNSON

Action Unlimited Resources

+1 3023231455

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Action Unlimited Resources Expands Facility Solutions with Autonomous Technology News Provided By Action Unlimited Resources November 17, 2026, 20:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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