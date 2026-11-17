MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan once spoke about Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn's unloving nature of saying things.

An old clip from one of Kapil Sharma's shows has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows Abhishek recollecting the time when the superstar called him after he tested positive for Covid-19 back in 2020.

He said,“We have worked together, and I know for the fact that he won't say anything lovingly. His nature is.. He is always in 'Singham' mode. When dad was infected with corona, I went to drop him at the hospital. When he got admitted, the doctor called me. He said, you are infected too. You should stay here. So, he was the first one to call me. I questioned myself why I picked up the phone. I just found out that I was infected with Covid-19, father was infected with corona. I was scared that my mother, wife, daughter and others are also at home. They have got his test done too. The results were supposed to come the next day. I got a call from him in such a situation”.

He went on,“So, you feel that Ajay Devgn will speak to you lovingly like, 'Listen, brother. Are you okay? Do you need anything? I am there. I will take care of it'. But reality was different. I picked up the call, he said, 'What is this? How did this happen?'. He kept asking such questions that I felt that I had come to the police station and not to the hospital. Then I remembered that he had come to meet me 5-6 days before that. We were sitting at a distance in our garden. He might have thought the contagion must have spread to him”.

At this point, Ajay interjected as he said,“No, he is lying, I spoke very calmly. He told me that this has happened, and it has happened to dad also”.

“So, I asked him, 'How did this happen?' Do you know what he said after that? He said that dad gave it to me. He was sitting at home. He didn't go out. He was going to dub everywhere”, he added.