MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought The Ensign Group, Inc. securities between February 10, 2022 and June 18, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in The Ensign Group, Inc. ("Ensign Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENSG ) have until December 7, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired The Ensign Group, Inc. securities between February 10, 2022 and June 18, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Ensign Group, Inc. case, Perusek v. The Ensign Group, Inc. et al., was filed on October 8, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court Central District of California (Case No. 8:26-cv-02963).

Investors who suffered losses on The Ensign Group, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the Ensign Group, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the December 7, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for The Ensign Group, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: December 7, 2026

Class period: February 10, 2022 to June 18, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: October 8, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court Central District of California



What happened?

On June 8, 2026, investment media group Hunterbrook Media published a report entitled "Ensign: The Nursing Home Empire Built on Fatal Neglect," alleging that Ensign's business model relies on delivering inadequate care to patients while gaming quality data, and that the Company padded its profit margin by understaffing facilities while routing Medicare and Medicaid payments to affiliate entities owned or controlled by Ensign. Former employees in different states described systematic misrepresentations.

On this news, Ensign's stock price fell $13.88, or 8.2%, to close at $156.42 per share on June 8, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on June 11, 2026, Muddy Waters Research published a report titled "Ensign: Deceiving the Government at Estimated ~20% of Facilities," alleging Ensign rents required nursing-home administrator licenses from off-site administrators who do not actually oversee its facilities to create the appearance of regulatory compliance.

On this news, Ensign's stock price fell as much as 6.6% during intraday trading on June 11, 2026, thereby injuring investors further; in total, over $500 million of Ensign's market capitalization was wiped out since June 7, 2026.

What does the Ensign Group, Inc. complaint allege?

The Ensign Group, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about The Ensign Group, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Ensigns business model depends on the systematic and widespread neglect of elderly people who live in its facilities, including not giving residents enough food, medical attention, or even basic toiletries as well as failing to respond to residents in clear distress, which has resulted in resident deaths; (2) Ensign uses self-reporting measures as a way to cover up that it systematically neglects patients; (3) Ensign defrauds Medicaid and Medicare by taking federal funds to help patients who need high levels of care, and then neglecting those same patients as well as falsifying the number of hours that Certified Nursing Assistants spend with residents; (4) Ensign engages in an illegal scheme to rent the licenses of Administrators who are not generally present at, nor actually managing, its facilities; (5) Ensign materially understated the reputational and litigation exposure that comes with a dangerous, abhorrent, and illegal business model; and (6) as a result, defendants' positive statements about The Ensign Group, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired The Ensign Group, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than December 7, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against The Ensign Group, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that Ensigns business model depends on the systematic and widespread neglect of elderly people who live in its facilities, including not giving residents enough food, medical attention, or even basic toiletries as well as failing to respond to residents in clear distress, which has resulted in resident deaths. The December 7, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help The Ensign Group, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Ensign Group, Inc. class action must move the Court by December 7, 2026. To learn more, visit the Ensign Group, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Ensign Group, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Ensign Group, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired The Ensign Group, Inc. securities between February 10, 2022 and June 18, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Ensign Group, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Ensign Group, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Ensign Group, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court Central District of California by December 7, 2026.

What if I miss the Ensign Group, Inc. deadline? After December 7, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but The Ensign Group, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Ensign Group, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents The Ensign Group, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Ensign Group, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Ensign Group, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



The Ensign Group, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Perusek v. The Ensign Group, Inc. et al., U.S. District Court Central District of California

Muddy Waters Research report

The Ensign Group, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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