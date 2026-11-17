MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Bank Of America Corporation securities between January 20, 2022 and October 13, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Bank Of America Corporation ("Bank of America" or the "Company") (NYSE: BAC ) have until December 15, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Bank Of America Corporation securities between January 20, 2022 and October 13, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Bank Of America Corporation case, New England Teamsters Pension Fund v. Bank of America Corporation et al., was filed on October 16, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York (Case No. 1:26-cv-09137).

Investors who suffered losses on Bank Of America Corporation investments can contact Glancy about the Bank Of America Corporation class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the December 15, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Bank Of America Corporation investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: December 15, 2026

Class period: January 20, 2022 to October 13, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: October 16, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court Southern District of New York

What happened?

On October 13, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced a $1.2 billion fine against Bank of America Corporation for violations of anti-money laundering and sanctions laws. According to the Department of the Treasury, Bank of America Corporation failed to mitigate and report priority national security risks. The Department of the Treasury also found that the Company's Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering compliance programs were deficient and ineffective.

On this news, Bank of America stock fell $2.57 or, 4.76%, to close at $51.39 on October 14, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the Bank Of America Corporation complaint allege?

The Bank Of America Corporation securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Bank Of America Corporation's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) systemic weaknesses in BANA's BSA/AML program caused it to fail to properly monitor trillions of dollars in transactions and to miss, delay, or file inaccurate or incomplete suspicious activity reports involving billions of dollars in suspicious activity; (2) internal reports had documented BANA's BSA/AML deficiencies for years, yet BANA had not adequately remedied them after the 2024 Consent Order; (3) BANA also had deficiencies in its sanctions compliance program and processed transactions later identified as apparent violations of multiple sanctions programs; (4) fixing these deficiencies required significant additional compliance resources and exposed BANA to substantial penalties and costs; and (5) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Bank Of America Corporation's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Bank Of America Corporation securities during the class period may move the Court no later than December 15, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Bank Of America Corporation alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that systemic weaknesses in BANA's BSA/AML program caused it to fail to properly monitor trillions of dollars in transactions and to miss, delay, or file inaccurate or incomplete suspicious activity reports involving billions of dollars in suspicious activity. The December 15, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Bank Of America Corporation investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Bank Of America Corporation class action must move the Court by December 15, 2026. To learn more, visit the Bank Of America Corporation case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Bank Of America Corporation class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Bank Of America Corporation case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Bank Of America Corporation securities between January 20, 2022 and October 13, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Bank Of America Corporation shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Bank Of America Corporation lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Bank Of America Corporation class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York by December 15, 2026.

What if I miss the Bank Of America Corporation deadline? After December 15, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Bank Of America Corporation investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Bank Of America Corporation class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Bank Of America Corporation investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Bank Of America Corporation lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Bank Of America Corporation class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Bank Of America Corporation case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: New England Teamsters Pension Fund v. Bank of America Corporation et al., U.S. District Court Southern District of New York

Bank Of America Corporation SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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