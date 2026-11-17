After the verdict, from left: Paralegal Candy Vaca, clients Christy Bun and Savann Bun, and trial attorney John Mark Hundhausen II.

Attorney John Mark Hundhausen II represented Savann Thany Bun and Christy Lee Bun after a 2023 collision in Indian River County.

- John Mark Hundhausen II, Trial AttorneyVERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Florida jury has awarded more than $2 million in damages to two Central Florida residents injured in a motor vehicle collision in Indian River County. The verdict, returned October 16, 2026, followed a trial in which attorney John Mark Hundhausen II of Dismuke Law represented plaintiffs Savann Thany Bun and Christy Lee Bun.The case stemmed from a May 4, 2023, collision at the intersection of 66th Avenue and 49th Street in Indian River County. Savann Bun was driving a Toyota Tundra with Christy Bun as a passenger when another driver, Donna Anne Keys, entered the intersection. According to the plaintiffs' case, Keys failed to stop at a stop sign, resulting in a collision that caused extensive damage to the Buns' truck.Both plaintiffs reported injuries affecting their health and daily lives, including injuries involving the head, neck and back. The litigation addressed not only the medical expenses already incurred but also the anticipated costs of future medical treatment and the lasting consequences of their injuries.After considering the evidence, the jury found that Keys' negligence legally caused injuries to both plaintiffs and returned a combined verdict of $2,062,076.47.The jury awarded $796,690.48 to Savann Thany Bun and $1,265,385.99 to Christy Lee Bun. The combined verdict included $900,000 for future medical care, reflecting the jury's assessment of the plaintiffs' ongoing treatment needs. Jurors also found that both plaintiffs suffered permanent injuries as a result of the crash.During closing arguments, defense counsel asked the jury to award $12,765.40 to Savann Bun and $32,755.97 to Christy Bun-a combined $45,521.37. The jury's combined award of $2,062,076.47 was more than 45 times the amount requested by the defense.The amounts reported reflect the jury's gross verdict awards, not the amounts ultimately received by the plaintiffs after attorney fees, costs, or any applicable adjustments. The verdict may be subject to post-trial proceedings or appellate review. Past results do not guarantee similar outcomes in other cases.“This case was about so much more than a collision at an intersection. It was about a family whose lives were forever changed through no fault of their own. In a matter of seconds, their lives were turned upside down, leaving them to face physical pain, emotional hardship, and challenges that will continue long after this case has concluded. While no verdict can undo what happened or give this family back what they have lost, we hope this outcome provides them with some measure of justice, peace of mind, and the security they need moving forward. We are incredibly grateful to the jury for the time, attention, and care they devoted to understanding not only the evidence presented, but also the very real and lasting impact these injuries have had on this family. Most importantly, we are thankful to our clients for placing their trust in us and allowing us the privilege of telling their story and fighting for the justice they deserve,” said John Mark Hundhausen II, trial attorney at Dismuke Law."When someone is injured because another driver fails to follow the rules of the road, the consequences can affect an entire family. I'm proud of John Mark and our team for standing beside these clients and making sure their case was heard. This verdict reinforces why the right to a jury trial matters to families throughout Florida," said David C. Dismuke, founder of Dismuke Law.The case was heard in the Circuit Court of the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit in and for Indian River County (Case No. 2025CA000203), before Judge Cynthia Cox.About Dismuke LawDismuke Law, PLLC is a Florida personal injury law firm headquartered in Lakeland, Florida. Founded by David C. Dismuke, a Florida Bar Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer, the firm represents individuals and families injured through the negligence of others, including victims of motor vehicle collisions and other serious accidents.For more information, visit 1800ASKDAVE or call ASK.

John Mark Hundhausen II

Dismuke Law, PLLC

+1 863-250-5050

johnmark@1800askdave

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Dismuke Law Secures $2.06 Million Jury Verdict in Indian River County News Provided By Dismuke Law November 17, 2026, 20:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law



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