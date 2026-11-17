Dr. Aaron-Gadol

ATLAS Institute Brain and Spine

Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol Operating on a Petroclival Meningioma

Glendora resident shares how finding the right neurosurgeon helped her navigate a cavernoma diagnosis, surgery and the uncertainty of recovery

- GabbyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gabrielle“Gabby” was 21 and generally healthy when she experienced a seizure while sitting on the couch at her parents' house in June. The episode sent her to the emergency room and began a search for answers that ultimately led to brain surgery with neurosurgeon Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol.By her October 21 interview, three weeks after surgery, Gabby said her headaches had resolved, her incision was no longer painful and she was preparing to return to her physically demanding job in events the following week. She had left the hospital just two days after the operation.“It was much faster than I thought it was going to be,” Gabby said of her recovery.The path to that moment began with follow-up neurological testing after her emergency-room visit. Gabby said an MRI revealed a cavernoma, which her neurologist described to her as a pocket of blood vessels that could bleed and lead to very significant neurological problems. The unfamiliar diagnosis frightened both Gabby and her family, who began researching for best neurosurgeons and meeting with neurosurgeons to understand their options.They eventually found Cohen-Gadol online. His extensive experience drew their attention, but Gabby said the way he and his team treated her family helped them feel comfortable moving forward. Her parents arrived with extensive questions. The team answered them, remained available in the weeks leading up to surgery and gave the family time to make a decision.On the day of the operation, reassurance came in a small gesture Gabby still remembers: Cohen-Gadol held her hand as he walked her through the procedure again.“He could tell that I was scared,” she recalled.“He took a moment and comforted me too.”According to Gabby, the cavernoma was on the right side of her brain. She described a small incision and a scar that was difficult to see afterward. She underwent surgery on a Wednesday afternoon and went home Friday afternoon.Recovery still required time and rest. Gabby described significant headaches during the first week, followed by gradual improvement. About a week after surgery, she was walking around and beginning to leave the house for short periods. At three weeks, she said she felt well and was looking ahead to resuming work.Gabby said she also appreciated being prepared for what recovery might involve, including the possibility of a postoperative seizure. At the time of the interview, she reported that she had not experienced one after surgery. She remained on prescribed anti-seizure medication and understood that her treatment plan called for medication for approximately six months after the operation. Long-term seizure control and any medication changes remained matters for follow-up with her medical team.For Gabby, extensive research underscored the importance of finding the surgeon who is technically the best and who could address both the medical problem and the fear surrounding it. She also credited her family, community and faith with helping her through the uncertainty.“He sees you as a human and not just another surgery,” she said.**About Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol and the ATLAS Institute of Brain & Spine**Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol is a Los Angeles-based neurosurgeon whose practice includes complex brain, skull-base, neurovascular and cranial nerve conditions. Through the ATLAS Institute of Brain & Spine, his practice evaluates patients locally, nationally and internationally, including patients seeking additional opinions and specialized surgical treatment.

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21-Year-Old Returns Home Two Days After Brain Surgery With Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol News Provided By Relations November 17, 2026, 20:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science



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