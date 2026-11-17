Independent Niagara brokerages McGarr Realty (founded 1988) and DW Howard (42 years of service) join forces with REVEL.

Looking back at the beginning of a legacy partnership: Sally McGarr and her daughter Raiana Schwenker (Appleyard) pictured with REVEL founders Ryan and Nicki Serravalle when McGarr Realty joined the brokerage.

Blending heritage with a new chapter: Exchanging McGarr's signature pink and REVEL's magazine as a sign of mutual respect for nearly four decades of trusted local service.

A proud new look in Ridgeway and Fort Erie: The REVEL logo paired with The Howard Group's signature blue signs.

Founded in Niagara, REVEL Realty now spans over 40+ locations and 500+ agents, uniting long-standing regional brokerages and teams under one independent brand.

Niagara legacy brokerages McGarr Realty and DW Howard partner with REVEL, driving expansion past 45 locations and 500 agents across Ontario.

- Ryan Serravalle, Founder of REVEL Realty Inc.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Time, reputation, and credibility do matter in the world of real estate. In what is otherwise a volatile industry filled with surprises and setbacks, surviving the rollercoaster of changes and market fluctuations is a testament to doing business the right way, and for the right reasons. Which is why REVEL is proud to host and partner with legacy brands like McGarr Realty and most recently, DW Howard - two foundational, Niagara rooted brokerages who have made an indelible mark on the real estate industry for over 40 years, establishing reputations that are as positive as they are commendable.

“When we began our real estate brokerage journey, we looked up and revered independent brokerages like McGarr Realty and DW Howard. We valued their underdog spirit and the capacity to survive all obstacles as they competed against national franchise brands and brokerages. To partner with them now, and to share our vision with their established reputations, is a dream come true for REVEL,” explains Ryan Serravalle, founder of REVEL.

Sally McGarr opened McGarr Realty Corp in 1988, and the brokerage thrived as an independent brokerage amongst franchise giants, finding a relatable and serviceable niche in the Niagara region. As a top sales representative herself, Sally earned a distinguished reputation as a trusted name in the industry, specializing in luxury real estate. Known for her localized expertise and global reach, Sally, alongside daughter Raiana, grew a positive work culture that embodied a commitment to collaborative partnerships and team driven principles, alongside personalized client care and exemplary service.

DW Howard, a reputable and prestigious real estate brokerage with 42 years experience serving Ridgeway, Fort Erie and surrounding areas, recently joined the REVEL family under the leadership of Sally Howard and Craig Spada. Transitioning from brokerage to an illustrious real estate team under the REVEL brand, The Howard Team is excited about the prospect of operating out of Ridgeway and combining forces with REVEL Fort Erie to create a dominant service offering in southern Ontario. REVEL is ecstatic to welcome Craig Spada and Sally Howard, leaders of The Howard Team, as they embark on the next stage of their storied careers in real estate under the REVEL brand.

“We see such independent brokerage partnerships as cohesive to our team first philosophy at REVEL,” adds Nicki Serravalle, founder of REVEL Realty.“Our REVELutionary vision, of supporting our agents and encouraging collaboration and a positively fresh work culture has become attractive not only to agents looking to transfer, or soliciting an alternative, but also to teams seeking to improve their business or work under a brokerage model that fully supports them, so that they can sell at a high level. Our flexible model customizes service to our agents in the most optimal ways.”

As a result, both McGarr and The Howard Team are already experiencing the benefits of joining a modern, progressive brand that respects the history and credibility established by their namesakes.

“We are very excited about this next chapter. I felt that the move to REVEL was a perfect fit for our Brokerage. REVEL has a very strong market presence and is continuing to grow. With REVEL they allowed us to keep our market reputation as The Howard Group. This transition to REVEL is a win-win in my books, increasing our market share. The Howard Group is sure to benefit from the educational, motivational, and corporate support REVEL offers,” explains Sally Howard of the newly minted Howard Team.

“We are used to a team first attitude and I believe REVEL emphasizes that,” adds Craig Spada of The Howard Team.“REVEL marketing is the best in the business, new, upbeat and innovative, and our group immediately gains that advantage.”

With such valuable additions to the REVEL culture, REVEL has breached over fifty locations and over 500 realtors in anticipation of expansion pursuits outside the province, and potentially internationally. The brand has attracted interest and has established a reputation as a pivotal new vision with flexible adaptability and authentic business acumen, while maintaining a family bond environment dependent upon agent relationships and team first philosophies.

“We expect to join forces with a number of independent brokerages who are interested in sharing our vision for a future in real estate that hinges on equipping our agents with the best skill sets and prospects, alongside making the journey memorable and satisfying to the profession,” finalizes Ryan Serravalle.“In that light, we live and die by our celebratory namesake, and strive to REVELutionize real estate well into the future.”

Dean Serravalle

REVEL Realty Inc., Brokerage

9053571700 ext.

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Legacy Real Estate Brands Join REVEL News Provided By REVEL Realty November 17, 2026, 20:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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