Docsie 4.0: the knowledge base, reimagined for AI agents.

Teams teach Docsie their house style with skills and choose the AI model for each task.

Docsie 4.0 is an agentic knowledge base: one that a company's own AI helps build, shape and keep current, instead of a library people have to maintain by hand.

- Philippe Trounev, CEO of Docsie

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Docsie today released Docsie 4.0 and with it a new kind of company knowledge base, which it calls an agentic knowledge base. The launch and a short trailer are at .

A regular knowledge base is a library. People write articles, file them, and hope someone finds them and keeps them up to date. In most companies that work falls behind. The real know-how stays in meeting recordings, shared drives and the heads of a few experienced people, and the knowledge base slowly goes out of date.

An agentic knowledge base works with the AI assistants a company already uses. Those assistants help put knowledge in, help keep it right, and help get it to the people who need it. It differs from a regular knowledge base in three ways.

- It fills itself. A recorded walkthrough becomes a step-by-step guide with screenshots, and existing files and old help centers come in whole. An AI assistant can write new articles directly into it.

- It fits the company, not the other way around. Teams describe in plain words how they want things written, checked or shown. Their AI assistant then sets the knowledge base up that way, from house style and review rules to new screens and the look of each portal.

- It reaches everyone, including AI. The same knowledge is published as customer help sites, help inside a product, and training courses with quizzes and certificates. It is also published in a form other AI assistants can read, so their answers come from the company's approved information.

"A knowledge base used to be something you filled and then fought to keep current," said Philippe Trounev, CEO of Docsie. "With Docsie 4.0 the AI your team already uses does that work with you. You tell it what you need, and the knowledge base changes to fit how your company actually works."

Docsie keeps a history of every change and lets teams approve edits before they are published. Its comparison tools flag when a new product release or policy no longer matches what the knowledge base says. Docsie runs in the cloud or on an organization's own servers.

More about the agentic knowledge base, and the ways teams customize it, is at ai-knowledge-base/. The Docsie 4.0 trailer is on YouTube at .

About Docsie

Docsie is an AI knowledge base platform that helps organizations capture, manage and share product and process knowledge. Teams turn recordings and files into documentation and publish it as help sites, in-app help and training courses, with their own AI assistants helping to build and maintain it. Visit .

Philippe Trounev

Docsie Inc.

+1 416-902-8771

Docsie 4.0 trailer: the agentic knowledge base

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Docsie 4.0 Introduces the Agentic Knowledge Base News Provided By Docsie Inc. November 17, 2026, 20:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.