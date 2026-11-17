Bob Hoskins, Founder of OneHope

- Bob HoskinsPOMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bob Hoskins, an evangelist with a vision and plan to reach the world's children and youth with the Bible, entered his rest in Christ on November 14. After a brief battle with cancer, Hoskins passed away at his home in Florida.Born April 15, 1936, Bobby D. Hoskins was born in Oklahoma and traveled the nation as a child evangelist. His unwavering belief in the power of God's Word to transform lives led him to serve as a missionary across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and South America. He later founded OneHope, extending his missionary calling across more than five decades of global ministry.That lifelong commitment to sharing Scripture took shape through several pivotal moments. In 1980, he became the president of Life Publishers, the Assemblies of God's international literature ministry, growing it into a multilingual publishing house that produced Bibles and resources in Spanish, Portuguese, and French. Through this work, he observed how Scripture and media could advance the Gospel.In 1987, a powerful conviction from God set Hoskins on a new mission: to bring the Bible's message of hope and love to every child and youth in the world. The following year, an extraordinary opportunity arose when El Salvador's Minister of Education requested Bibles for the nation's nearly one million schoolchildren. Hoskins recognized the need to present Scripture in a format children could easily understand and engage with, so he developed the Book of Hope, a culturally relevant, illustrated Scripture magazine-style booklet designed to bring the Bible's message to young readers. The first Book of Hope reached nearly a million children in El Salvador, marking the beginning of OneHope, then known as Book of Hope International. What began in one nation soon expanded across continents, growing into a global ministry dedicated to reaching every child and youth with God's Word.“Bob Hoskins's legacy is both profound and lasting. He fully embraced the Lord's vision to reach every child in every generation with the message of Jesus through His Word, drawing from his deep dependence on and personal understanding of Scripture. As a selfless leader, Bob focused on serving the global Church, inviting others to join the mission, and consistently modeling faithfulness, courage, and joy. While we may never fully know the impact of his obedience, his example compels the OneHope community to carry this God-given vision forward until every child has the opportunity to hear about Jesus,” said Stephan Tchividjian, Chairman of the OneHope Board of Directors.Today, more than 2 billion children and youth around the world have received one of Hoskins's Scripture-based children's publications, and OneHope's ministry has evolved to engage children with God's Word via new forms of media including animated films like The GodMan, interactive apps like The Bible App for Kids, and more.Hoskins was the author of: 8 Words to Live By (to be released in 2027), Courageous Hope: Living on the Edge of Faith – a Legacy of Courage, Danger, and God's Grace (2025), All They Want Is The Truth: The Challenge of Literature Evangelism in Our Time (1985), as well as many other titles chronicling his missionary and ministry work.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Hazel Crabtree Hoskins, his partner in global missions for more than 55 years. His wife, Helen Goree Hoskins, whom he married in later years; his sister, Jolene Hoskins. He is survived by daughter, Kimberly (Eric); sons, David (Sesi) and Rob (Kim); eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life honoring Bob Hoskins will be held on December 18, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. atCoral Ridge Presbyterian Church, 5555 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to OneHope to continue Bob's vision and carry forward his legacy. Contributions may be sent to OneHope, 600 SW 3rd Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060, or made online at .###About OneHopeOneHope is a global ministry dedicated to engaging every child and youth with the life-transforming message of Jesus through His Word. Since 1987, OneHope has impacted over 2 billion young lives with the Gospel, and by 2033, their goal is to engage another 2 billion children and youth worldwide.

Ingrid Salamanca

OneHope

+1 305-528-5954

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BOB HOSKINS, Founder of OneHope, Dead at Age 90 News Provided By OneHope November 17, 2026, 20:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Religion



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.