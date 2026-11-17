ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CareRite Centers, the premier provider of subacute and skilled nursing care in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida, proudly honored Veterans Day 2026 through their commitment to supporting, serving, and providing care and careers to our Nation's Veterans. Through their beloved annual Pie Day campaign and an unforgettable VIP experience at Madison Square Garden, CareRite Centers brought communities together nationwide to recognize and honor the brave men and women who have selflessly served our country.Throughout the week leading up to Veterans Day, CareRite communities across the network came together to spread gratitude and appreciation through the distribution of thousands of delicious Apple and Pumpkin pies to our nation's Veterans. Veterans, surviving spouses, and CareRite team members who have served our Nation were honored with this special gesture of thanks, while additional pies were delivered to local VA hospitals, VFW posts, and senior centers throughout the communities CareRite proudly serves.Pie Day once again proved to be one of CareRite Centers' most cherished annual traditions, bringing smiles, meaningful connections, and heartfelt moments of appreciation to Veterans across the nation. More than simply sharing a freshly baked pie to enjoy during the upcoming holiday season, this beloved initiative served as a reminder of the importance of community, compassion, and recognizing those who have dedicated their lives to serving others.This year, Veterans Day was made even more memorable through the return of CareRite Centers' exciting Instagram Veterans Giveaway for the second consecutive year! Five incredible Veterans from within the CareRite network, including Veterans honored through CareRite team members, were selected to enjoy an exclusive VIP experience in the CareRite Gratitude Suite at the world-renowned Madison Square Garden. On Wednesday, November 11th, each honored Veteran, accompanied by a guest of their choice, had the opportunity to watch the New York Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. This extraordinary evening of basketball, camaraderie, and gratitude recognized the service and sacrifice of these remarkable individuals while creating special memories to last a lifetime.Through these meaningful initiatives, CareRite Centers continued to demonstrate their dedication to going above and beyond in honoring Veterans, creating opportunities for appreciation, and unforgettable experiences that extended far beyond Veterans Day.“At CareRite Centers, honoring our Veterans is about more than expressing our gratitude; it is about creating moments that remind them just how valued and appreciated they truly are,” shared Dr. Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer at CareRite Centers.“This year's Veterans Day was a beautiful reflection of that commitment. From sharing thousands of pies with Veterans throughout our communities to thanking them for their service through an unforgettable experience at Madison Square Garden, we are always so incredibly proud to serve those who have served us.”As another memorable Veterans Day came to a close, CareRite Centers reflected on the moments of gratitude and special memories created throughout the network; from the simple joy of receiving a freshly baked pie to the excitement of an exclusive VIP experience at Madison Square Garden, this year's initiatives served as a powerful reminder that every gesture of appreciation, big or small, can make a lasting impact.CareRite Centers remains deeply committed to supporting Veterans and their families year-round, both within CareRite communities and across the CareRite network of subacute rehabilitation and skilled nursing centers. Through meaningful initiatives such as Pie Day and special Veterans experiences, CareRite proudly continues their mission of honoring, recognizing, and giving back to the brave men and women who have served our country.To learn more about Pie Day and Veterans support throughout the CareRite Centers network, please contact....

Ashley Romano

CareRite Centers, LLC

+1 631-617-7785

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CARERITE CENTERS HONORS VETERANS News Provided By CareRite Centers November 17, 2026, 20:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry



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