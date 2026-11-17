Kiki Astor's New Novel 'An Exposed Hand' Brings Murder And Spice To Mahjong, America's Newest Cultural Obsession
Mahjong, Murder and Steam in Charleston in Kiki Astor's new novel An Exposed Hand
Four women, one Charleston mahjong table, and a widow everybody thinks got away with murder. The novel publishes November 17.Women are flocking back to the mahjong table because it gives them something we've lost: a standing reason to sit across from each other every week. Of course, secrets come out with the tiles.” - Kiki Astor
CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every week, four women gather around a Charleston mahjong table. One of them is an eighty-year-old grande dame, out on bond after being accused of poisoning her husband. The others - a journalist, an influencer and a woman starting over at fifty-one - are about to discover that the game reveals far more than anyone's tiles.
Add an antiques dealer whose connection to the dead man is rather inconvenient, and Charleston society does what it does best: smiles, whispers and closes ranks.
AN EXPOSED HAND arrives as American mahjong enjoys a remarkable resurgence, with women across the country turning to the game for connection, competition and community. The novel explores that world - its personalities, rituals, rivalries and unspoken rules - alongside female friendship, reinvention and romantic intrigue.
"Mahjong is the most honest room in the South," says Astor. "Everyone is perfectly polite, and everyone is watching your hands. It was the obvious place to hide a murder."
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kiki Astor is the author of nine novels, including the Dark Inheritance series. Known online as a rich-life expert, she shares frank, function-over-pretension advice on how genuine old-money homes are really lived in with an audience of more than 300,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok, and hosts a podcast.
AVAILABILITY
AN EXPOSED HAND is available on Amazon:
MEDIA CONTACT
Kiki Astor ·...
Instagram/TikTok: @kikiastorofficial
Interviews and digital review copies available on request.
Karena Akhavein
Kiki Astor
+1 415-215-6480
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