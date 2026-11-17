Tripura Police Seize Cough Syrup Worth Rs 30 Lakh in Drug Operation

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 18 (ANI): In a major anti-narcotics operation ahead of the ongoing Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Tripura, police seized eight cartons of codeine phosphate-based cough syrup, reportedly worth approximately Rs 30 lakh. The eight cartons of codeine phosphate-based cough syrup were seized from a vehicle in the Moharajganj police station area on Tuesday evening. Three persons were found inside the vehicle. According to police officials, preventive operations have been conducted regularly across the state in view of the ongoing civic body elections. During one such operation, Krishnadhan Sarkar, the Officer-in-Charge of East Agartala police station, noticed a vehicle allegedly attempting to flee after spotting a police vehicle near the hanging bridge. Suspecting suspicious activity, the police officer chased the vehicle and intercepted it near Soni Temple on Jogendramura Road. During the initial inspection, the officer found three persons inside the vehicle along with several cartons. A strong medicinal smell emanating from the cartons further raised suspicion. The officer immediately informed Inspector Krishnadhan Sarkar, the OC of the concerned police station, who subsequently alerted senior police officials about the incident. Following the information, an Executive Magistrate and a Drug Inspector were called to the spot. Two independent witnesses were also arranged before the search operation was conducted. In the presence of the Executive Magistrate, Drug Inspector and independent witnesses, police searched the vehicle and recovered eight cartons containing codeine phosphate-based cough syrup. Police officials confirmed that the seized cough syrup falls under the category of contraband substances and a case is being registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The approximate market value of the seized consignment is stated to be around Rs 30 lakh. SDPO Sadar Pannalal Sen said, "Preventive measures were being carried out daily in view of the ongoing ULB elections. Officer-in-Charge Krishnadhan Sarkar noticed the vehicle attempting to flee after spotting the police vehicle near the hanging bridge and intercepted it near Soni Temple on Jogendramura Road." Sen said that after the vehicle was stopped, three persons and several cartons were found inside. "A strong medicinal smell coming from the cartons raised suspicion, following which the OC informed him about the incident. An Executive Magistrate and Drug Inspector were called to the spot, along with two independent witnesses, before the search was conducted," Sen said. The SDPO said, "Eight cartons containing codeine phosphate-based cough syrup were recovered during the search and that the substance was contraband." He added that a case was being registered under the NDPS Act.“We will share further details with you from time to time as the investigation progresses,” Sen said. "Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the consignment, its intended destination and the involvement of the three persons found inside the vehicle," Sen said. (ANI)