MENAFN - GetNews) InspectProHQ gives independent inspectors a free website builder, built-in CRM and marketing tools, and access to recall checks, permit lookups, and code references. The tools work alongside online booking, electronic agreements, report writing, invoicing, and payments. Property managers can also use the platform to document property conditions and share findings with owners.

BRUNSWICK, Ohio, November 17, 2026 - InspectProHQ, an independent software platform built by a Certified Master Inspector, brings three parts of running an inspection business into one place: attracting clients, documenting properties, and getting paid. Its built-in tools include a free website builder, a CRM with automated follow-up campaigns, and property research resources inspectors can use while writing reports.

An inspector starting a business can use the website builder to showcase services and give prospective clients a way to book online. Established firms can use the built-in CRM to organize contacts and automate follow-ups with prospects, past clients, and referral partners. Once an appointment is booked, the same job record carries through to the signed agreement, inspection report, invoice, and payment, reducing the need to enter client and property details multiple times.

“I built InspectProHQ around the work I do every day,” said Daniel McClain, founder and Certified Master Inspector.“I wanted to be able to market my business, check a permit or look up a recall, document what I found, and get the report and invoice out without jumping between tools. We're self-funded, so the inspectors who use the platform have a direct voice in what we improve.”

The reporting tools help inspectors give clients context alongside photos and findings. An inspector can look for a published product recall, search for available permit records, or consult a code reference while documenting an observation. Permit availability varies by jurisdiction, and inspectors can use code references as supporting context for their findings. The report writer also supports photo annotations, voice comments, specialty forms, and a library of more than 600 built-in defects.

Clients and real estate agents can access reports through dedicated portals. Agents can build repair requests and use the repair cost estimator to help prioritize next steps. Homeowners can continue using the free Homeowner Hub after the inspection, giving the platform a role beyond the transaction.

The same documentation workflow can serve property managers who need to record conditions at move-in, move-out, or during periodic walkthroughs. For example, a manager can photograph and annotate damage discovered during a rental turnover, record the location, and share a structured report with the property owner to help prioritize repairs. Commercial property teams can use the same approach for site condition reviews and maintenance follow-up.

InspectProHQ is available for residential and commercial inspection professionals. To explore the website builder, reporting tools, and pricing, visit“inspectprohq” ( ).

ABOUT INSPECTPROHQ

InspectProHQ is a self-funded property inspection software company founded by Daniel McClain, a working inspector and Certified Master Inspector. The platform combines business and marketing tools, property research, inspection reporting, and client delivery in one system for independent inspectors and small firms.

CONTACT

Website:“inspectprohq” ( )

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