MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Maan, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Nineteen students from Al-Hussein Bin Talal University (AHU) have qualified for the national finals of the Huawei ICT Practice Competition 2026–2027 after achieving top scores in the preliminary round.

AHU students led the rankings among participating Jordanian universities across all three competition tracks: computing, cloud computing, and networking.

In a statement on Tuesday, University President Atef Al-Kharabsheh commended the achievement, stating that the results reflect the quality of the university's academic outcomes and its students' technical proficiency and competitiveness on international platforms, embodying the institution's motto, "Striving Toward Excellence." The accomplishment underscores AHU's commitment to fostering innovation, enabling students to apply academic knowledge in practical technical competitions, and preparing national talent to keep pace with rapid developments in information and communications technology and contribute to Jordan's knowledge economy.

//Petra// AF