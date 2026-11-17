MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City State Administration announced this on Telegram.

Construction of backup heating systems is underway on the left bank of the capital. Installation work requires a temporary shutdown of a section of the main heating pipeline. The project is being commissioned by the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

“Starting November 18, construction crews will begin installing shut-off valves. This will require the disconnection of a section of the main heating pipeline. While the work is being carried out, some residential, institutional and other buildings in the Livoberezhnyi district will temporarily be left without heating,” the statement said.

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The issue has been submitted to the city commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations to ensure maximum coordination and cooperation among all responsible parties.

“The work is expected to be completed as quickly as possible so that heating can be restored to the buildings as soon as possible,” the Kyiv City State Administration emphasized.

As previously reported, on November 13, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that 99% of the capital's municipally owned apartment buildings had been connected to the heating system, with the exception of isolated cases involving heating network breakdowns.