Vanessa Bohns
- Braunstein Family Professor and Chair of Organizational Behavior, Cornell University
Vanessa Bohns is the Braunstein Family Professor and chair of the organizational behavior department at Cornell's ILR School. She is author of the books "Should I Say Something? (2026) and "You Have More Influence Than You Think" (2021). She holds a PhD in Psychology from Columbia University and an AB from Brown University. Learn more about her research here:Experience
- –present Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior, Cornell University
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