Braunstein Family Professor and Chair of Organizational Behavior, Cornell University

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Vanessa Bohns is the Braunstein Family Professor and chair of the organizational behavior department at Cornell's ILR School. She is author of the books "Should I Say Something? (2026) and "You Have More Influence Than You Think" (2021). She holds a PhD in Psychology from Columbia University and an AB from Brown University. Learn more about her research here:

–present Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior, Cornell University

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