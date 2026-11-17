Debut book by Neuroeducational Specialist Tanya Dukhovnikova hits top of three Amazon categories, drawing strong response from SENCos across the UK.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Make Reading Irresistible: A Brain-Friendly Approach to Teaching Neurodivergent Learners by Tanya Dukhovnikova has reached Number 1 bestseller status in Teaching, Special Education, and Reading Education on Amazon Kindle, days after its launch on 11 November 2026.The book introduces the Action-to-Symbol Reading Pathway, a brain-friendly developmental framework for neurodivergent learners who have not responded to traditional phonics approaches. It is written for SENCos, ARP teachers, specialist educators, and parents.The Kindle edition is available on Amazon:Reader reviews:“This approach to teaching literacy for neurodivergent children is a breakthrough. Tanya takes the reader through the Action-to-Symbol method in a clear, easy to apply and compelling step-by-step process, presenting a practical framework that practitioners and parents alike can apply with minimal resources in real world settings.” - M. Garfield, Amazon UK“An exceptional level of care, dedication, and real-world experience has produced an invaluable resource that every trainee teacher and classroom practitioner should read and apply to their own practice. Teacher training institutions everywhere should be championing this book.” - SS, former Literacy Lead Practitioner and ITT, Teach First, and GTP Mentor“A beautifully written and practical guide to teaching reading to children following a neurodivergent pathway. The author's professional knowledge, experience and absolute passion shines through. A must read for any teacher, carer or parent.” - Greta, Amazon UK“What makes her work so special is that it is not simply evidence-based, but genuinely evidence-informed. Tanya has explored, trialled and refined so many different approaches, continually learning, adapting and never giving up on finding ways to help children learn to read. This is an incredible guide.” - Verified Purchase, Amazon UKAbout the book:Make Reading Irresistible addresses what to do when phonics does not work. The three-stage Action-to-Symbol pathway provides a concrete-to-abstract framework for literacy grounded in how neurodivergent learners process language and meaning. It covers why traditional phonics may fail neurodivergent learners, how to identify each child's unique developmental starting point, and real case studies from children with ASD, PDA, and complex SEND profiles.About the author:Tanya Dukhovnikova is a Neuroeducational Specialist with over 22 years of experience in specialist SEND education. She holds QTLS, MA (English Education), and NASENCO. She is the Founder and Director of Mosaic Minds: Self-Learning Pathways CIC and is available for speaking engagements, INSET training days, and professional development with schools, Multi-Academy Trusts, and Local Authorities.Contact:Tanya Dukhovnikova...

Tanya Dukhovnikova

Tanya Dukhovnikova, Neuroeducational Specialist

+447349158925 ext.

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Make Reading Irresistible Reaches Number 1 Bestseller in Teaching, Special Education, and Reading on Amazon Kindle News Provided By Mosaic Minds: Self-Learning Pathways CIC November 17, 2026, 20:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights



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