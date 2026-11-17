From 20 to 22 November, international artists transform the historic Palazzo Rospigliosi into an immersive experience

“Macchine Biologiche” by Saul Saguatti

Particularly evocative is“Church of Latent Space” by Mariia Plekhova

From 20–22 November, IMAF 2026 brings AI, virtual reality, interactive art and live performances to Palazzo Rospigliosi, near Rome. Free admission.

ROME, ROME, ITALY, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A digital ecosystem that blossoms in response to human breathing, a heartbeat transformed into an image, an angel that opens a dialogue between spirituality and artificial intelligence. These are just some of the experiences awaiting visitors to the International Grand Exhibition of Italia Media Art Festival (IMAF) 2026, taking place from 20 to 22 November at Palazzo Rospigliosi in Zagarolo, just outside Rome.Curated by Marinellys Tremamunno and Mariia Plekhova, the exhibition brings together artists from Europe, Asia and Latin America, featuring 17 video art works, 11 video installations, eight artistic performances and twelve paintings and sculptures, the latter presented in collaboration with the Rome-based DADA–ORLER gallery.The theme,“The Energy That Transforms: Human and Spiritual Strength Becoming Action for the Future”, encapsulates a journey through matter, image, body, emotions, spirituality, perception and ecosystem, ultimately turning the visitor's experience into active participation.Eleven video installations at the intersection of technology and creativityAt the heart of the exhibition is a journey through six themed rooms. Among the interactive works,“Prabhā Aura” by Claudio Marani uses Kinect sensors to create a luminous halo around the visitor;“What is (not) an emotion” by Annamirka Criscuolo combines virtual reality and biometrics, turning heartbeats into images; while“Breathearth” by Berlin-based artist Maria Korporal transforms human breathing into a digital ecosystem.Particularly evocative is“Church of Latent Space” by Mariia Plekhova, developed with creative consultancy from Jason Silva, which explores the relationship between artificial intelligence, imagination and spirituality.The environmental consequences of technology are examined in“Until the land stopped answering” by Matteo Campulla and“Chess” by Brazilian artist Paula Marcondes, while“Electrical-darkness” by Sandrine Deumier and“Touch to See” by Iuliia Nagibneva explore new ways of perceiving and interacting.Completing the journey are“Macchine Biologiche” by Saul Saguatti,“La Zattera” by Edoardo Faglia and“Solar Compass 1111” by Dutch artist Clifton Mahangoe, works that weave together nature, technology, light and human responsibility.Live performances and audience participationOn Friday 20 November at 5:00 p.m., the opening will feature three performances:“Entanglement” by Barcelona-based Ailin Bars, in which body movement transforms an interactive projection space;“Oltre il Corpo” by Mattia Minerva, combining aerial dance and digital technologies; and“One Hundred Years” by Ah Sasha & Anita Kutlinskaya, a phantasmagoria inspired by Dantean imagery.On Saturday 21 November, from 3:00 p.m., visitors can take part in ongoing sessions of three experiences:“Immersive Headphones Regulating Breathing Journey” by Stefan Hodel / Prana Lab, focused on mindful breathing, and“From HeArt to Art” by Catia Fonseca. Meanwhile,“Listen in” by Alexandra Shaburova turns listening into participatory drawing.The programme also includes“UNFOLDING” by Nadjda Elpida Murze and collective, a roaming performance exploring the energy of relationships. Finally,“Artcord” by Marina Shchelokova offers an audio journey accessible through QR codes.An international bridge between art and innovationFounded in Rome in 2024 by Italian-Venezuelan journalist and cultural promoter Marinellys Tremamunno, Italia Media Art Festival is an international platform dedicated to artistic experimentation through new technologies.Following events in Maracaibo, Rome and Caracas, the Zagarolo exhibition brings the Festival's third edition to a close, under the theme“The Energy That Transforms: Human and Spiritual Strength Becoming Action for the Future”.The initiative is organised by Associazione Piccola Venezia APS, with the support of Enel and Snam, in collaboration with Regione Lazio through Lazio Innova, Istituzione Palazzo Rospigliosi del Comune di Zagarolo, and the DADA–ORLER gallery. The exhibition is also part of“ON THE ROAD – III Conferenza Internazionale sul Game Design”, within Zagarolo Game City.Visitor informationVenue: Palazzo Rospigliosi – Zagarolo (Rome)Friday 20 November, 5:00 p.m.: opening and live performances.Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 November, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.: exhibition open to visitors.Saturday 21 November, from 3:00 p.m.: participatory performances in ongoing sessions.Free admission

Marinellys Tremamunno

ITALIA MEDIA ART FESTIVAL

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Art Comes to Life in Zagarolo: Italia Media Art Festival 2026 Arrives News Provided By TREMAMUNNOPRODUCTIONSOÜ November 17, 2026, 20:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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