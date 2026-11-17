Kendel Lavallee accepting her Bronze Stevie® Award for Woman of the Year in Artificial Intelligence in New York City. Congratulations, Kendel. #StevieAwards

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Tourism AI Network's Director of AI Adoption and Visibility recognized at the 2026 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

- Kendel Lavallee, Director of AI Adoption and Visibility at TAINCALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kendel Lavallee, Director of AI Adoption and Visibility at the Tourism AI Network (TAIN), has won a Bronze StevieAward for Woman of the Year in Artificial Intelligence in the 23rd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The Stevie Awards announced the winners at an awards banquet in New York City on November 16.“AI adoption works when people understand both what the tools can do and where they fall short, so I try to work that out side by side with our team and our clients,” said Lavallee.“This award belongs to the people I get to do that with.”CIPR Communications, TAIN's parent company, nominated Lavallee for how she leads her team and clients through AI. The nomination cited how closely she tracks new tools and industry shifts, and that she works through them alongside her team instead of handing over a framework and walking away. It also cited how direct she is about what AI can and can't do.CIPR's leadership says the award fits how she has worked with its teams and clients.“Kendel's Bronze Stevie reflects the standard she has set for how AI gets adopted inside an organization: practically, transparently, and with the team brought along at every step,” said Christina Pilarski, Founder and CEO of CIPR Communications.“She has shaped how our clients and our own teams think about these tools, and this award shows the approach works.”Lavallee was announced as a Finalist on September 17 after earning high average scores from the judges. More than 200 professionals worldwide judged the 2026 competition, according to the Stevie Awards.Peter Pilarski, Founder of the Tourism AI Network and President of CIPR Communications, tells audiences that in the AI era, agency wins over knowledge, and he sees that in Lavallee's work.“Kendel's 'I'll figure it out' approach is exactly what makes someone successful with AI adoption, and it's what makes her a great leader of the TAIN department,” he said.The complete list of 2026 Stevie Award winners is available at . To learn more about TAIN, visit .About the Tourism AI NetworkThe Tourism AI Network (TAIN) is a cross-sector initiative helping tourism leaders harness artificial intelligence with confidence, responsibility, and clarity. Founded by CIPR Communications, TAIN is co-led by industry experts and proud to collaborate with global networks like WSI and Tourism HR Canada.About CIPR CommunicationsCIPR Communications is a Calgary-based digital PR and marketing agency known for its AI-enabled approach to communications. The agency works with clients in tourism, professional services, and B2B, and discloses its use of AI as part of its commitment to transparency.

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CIPR Communications

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Kendel Lavallee Wins Bronze Stevie® Award for Woman of the Year in Artificial Intelligence News Provided By CIPR Communications November 17, 2026, 20:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology



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