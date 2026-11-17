Structured prompts based on proven marketing and sales frameworks replace open-ended queries.

Built by marketers for marketers, Trendjectory turns news, search and buyer signals into source-checked reports on what's gaining traction and what to do next.

- Gayle Novak, Chief Brand Strategist, Partner at BrandAction Agency, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BrandAction Agency today announced the availability of Trendjectory, a subscription-based market intelligence platform that tells marketing, sales and agency teams where buyer interest and market forces are shifting and what to do about it. Trendjectory turns market news, search behavior and buyer signals into reports organized around the decision a team needs to make, built on a consistent methodology and sources that are verified before a report is delivered. Every plan starts free at .Generative AI makes information easier to find, but it can still be difficult to know what to trust or how to compare findings over time. For marketers who need to act on that research, the work often continues: tracking down citations, reconciling conflicting findings and checking whether the evidence supports the conclusions. What begins as quick research can become a time-consuming verification process.Trendjectory grew from that frustration. BAA's partners developed the platform after years of conducting secondary research to inform B2B marketing and sales strategies. Their goal was to make research more consistent, easier to validate and more useful to the decisions teams need to make.Users select one of seven decision types: general market trends, content planning, audience and buyer insights, competitive positioning, sales enablement, target account intelligence and risk monitoring. They add audience, geographic and business context, then receive findings connecting macro and micro trends, topic momentum and supporting evidence with strategic implications and recommended actions.Three capabilities set Trendjectory apart from general-purpose AI tools and standalone trend dashboards:Research built around the decision. Structured prompts based on proven marketing and sales frameworks replace open-ended queries, so every report answers a specific question and ends with what to do next.Sources verified before you see them. Every cited link is checked, independently of the AI, to confirm it opens a real article that supports the claim. Sources that fail the check are removed before the report is delivered.Research that compounds. The same methodology runs every time, so reports can be compared quarter to quarter. Teams can save reports, schedule reruns with the same question and settings and keep company, brand and audience context in a workspace profile.“We built Trendjectory because we were tired of doing the research twice,” said Gayle Novak, Chief Brand Strategist, Partner at BrandAction Agency.“General AI tools can give you an answer quickly, but then you have to check whether it can hold up to scrutiny. And when you come back to the same question next quarter, you need to know what changed in the market, not just what changed in the answer. That's the gap we wanted to close.”Marketing teams can identify emerging buyer questions and content gaps. Sales teams can prepare with account intelligence and market context. Agencies and consultants can bring branded, source-backed reports into client conversations. Teams can save their research, export shareable PDFs and schedule updates to monitor changes over time.Pricing and availabilityTeams can explore Trendjectory at , with free trials and paid subscriptions. With a free trial, a sample report can be viewed at /sample-report.About TrendjectoryTrendjectory is a subscription-based market intelligence platform for marketing, sales and agency teams. It combines market news, search behavior and buyer signals with structured research, source checks and repeatable analysis to help teams see emerging interest, focus on clearer priorities and make informed decisions. Trendjectory is a BrandAction Agency company. Learn more at .About BrandAction AgencyBrandAction Agency is an independent, Chicago-based B2B marketing agency. Through its BrandDemand Marketing approach, the agency connects brand strategy with demand generation, turning positioning and buyer insights into messaging, content, account-based marketing and campaigns based on the way buyers make purchase decisions. Learn more at .###

Rich Dettmer

BrandAction Agency

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BrandAction Agency introduces Trendjectory to make market research easier to trust and act on News Provided By BrandAction Agency November 17, 2026, 20:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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