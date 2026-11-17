New attraction will bring NASA aeronautics to life through interactive ride technology, simulated flight testing and dynamic acceleration

- Therrin Protze, COO, Kennedy Space Center Visitor ComplexORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and Maurer Rides today unveiled Aero Test Lab, an immersive new ride experience featuring Maurer's innovative SPIKECoaster technology, during a press conference at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) annual conference in Orlando. The announcement included the unveiling of one of the ride vehicles, offering a first look at the technology behind the attraction, which is being developed and is under construction at the visitor complex.“At Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, we're always looking for new ways to bring the excitement of NASA's discoveries and innovations to life. Aero Test Lab will give guests an exciting new way to experience the science and innovation behind flight,” said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.“By immersing visitors in a simulated flight-testing environment, we can connect the thrill of the ride with NASA's contributions to aviation and help guests understand how aeronautics research means that NASA is with you when you fly.”“With this project, we are demonstrating the full potential of the SPIKE Coaster. We have explored new possibilities of SPIKECoaster technology and made the most of everything the system has to offer, from acceleration and dynamic track elements to an entirely new level of rider experience. The result is a coaster that is not only spectacular to look at, but it also sets a new benchmark in what can be achieved with the SPIKE Coaster. For our team, this has been a unique opportunity to combine advanced ride engineering with an immersive aeronautics experience: innovative, intense, and designed to deliver maximum thrills,” said Marco Hartwig, project manager at Maurer Rides.Aero Test Lab will put guests inside a simulated NASA flight-testing facility, combining interactive ride technology, real acceleration combined with simulated flight-test scenarios and dynamic track elements to bring the science and excitement of experimental flight to life.Before boarding, guests will get a glimpse of the action from a unique ground-crew perspective as the ride vehicle launches from the station, approaches the guest gallery and banks overhead, building anticipation for the flight test ahead.The experience begins with a simulated preflight check and a briefing on test objectives, controls and displays. Once the test is underway, guests will travel through a series of testing zones featuring digital displays, active test portals and simulated performance feedback. Guests will be able to control their vehicle's speed, accelerate through designated boost zones and contribute to their test score with the push of a button.Aero Test Lab highlights the first“A” in NASA, Aeronautics, and the agency's contributions to flight research and the technologies that continue to shape aviation. Throughout, guests will encounter a range of simulated test scenarios, including simulated subsonic, supersonic and hypersonic flight conditions, structural performance analysis, lightning-strike testing, icing detection, fluid mechanics and inversion testing. Visual effects, simulated data and audio cues will bring these scenarios to life, illustrating the challenges engineers evaluate when testing aircraft and advancing aviation technologies.At the conclusion of the experience, guests will be welcomed into the honorary ranks of NASA engineers, reinforcing the connection between aeronautics research and the everyday experience of commercial flight.Additional details, including the attraction's opening date, will be announced at a later date.About Kennedy Space Center Visitor ComplexGo beyond imagination and into something real at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Recognized as one of Tripadvisor's top three U.S. attractions for two consecutive years, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex allows visitors to be up close to real flight flown artifacts, meet a veteran NASA astronaut, feel the rumble of a rocket launch, and so much more. Guests also can explore new additions to the visitor complex experience like the all-new Fraggle RockTM: A Space-y Adventure, an exciting live stage show that brings Jim Henson's EmmyAward-winning Fraggles face-to-face with NASA's real-life space explorers, and The Gantry at LC-39 that tells the story of NASA's symbiotic relationship between nature and technology and its mission to protect Earth through space exploration. Just 45 minutes from Orlando, Fla., Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex opens daily at 9 a.m. with closing times varying by season. The popular two-day ticket, which can be used for up to six months from purchase and averages a cost of $45 per day, is now available for $91 per adult and $81 per child. Single-day admission is $77 per adult; $67 per child. For more information, call 877-313-2610 or visit

Liz Feldman

KO Public Affairs

+1 443-683-0917

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Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and Maurer Rides Unveil Aero Test Lab, Featuring SPIKE® Coaster Technology News Provided By KO Public Affairs November 17, 2026, 20:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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