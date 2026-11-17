Basil C. Puglisi

With a November 28 federal definition deadline approaching, Basil C. Puglisi's new book explores 24 influential figures, their competing views on AI

- Basil C. PuglisiLONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the federal government moves to rename artificial intelligence“Super Intelligence” and prepares a proposed definition by November 28, questions about who controls the technology and who is accountable for its impact are taking on new urgency. A new book by author Basil C. Puglisi examines 24 influential scientists, technology leaders, ethicists and policymakers whose competing ideas and decisions are shaping AI's future and its consequences for humanity.President Donald Trump's September 29 executive order directs federal agencies to adopt the terminology“Super Intelligence” in place of“Artificial Intelligence” in official communications and other specified documents. The order also requires a proposal for a federal definition within 60 days, raising broader questions about how governments define, regulate and oversee technology that is increasingly influencing business, education, employment and everyday life.The Minds That Bend the Machine: How to Learn About AI, Its Bias, Its Power, Its Cost to Humanity, and How I Use It, released November 6, 2026, and published under Digital Ethos for basilpuglisi, examines the people behind artificial intelligence, their motivations, disagreements and competing visions for its development and governance.Puglisi explores how decisions made by a relatively small group of influential individuals and organizations affect the direction of AI. The book examines the role of human values and biases in technology, the concentration of power among its developers and the responsibility of businesses, governments and individuals to understand its capabilities and consequences. Puglisi explains that the inspiration for the book came from Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. In Chapter 1, he references a 1985 talk in which Jobs envisioned a future where computers could capture the knowledge and perspectives of great thinkers. Jobs imagined a time when students could“ask Aristotle a question and get an answer.”Building on that concept, Puglisi includes what he calls“predicted critiques” in each profile chapter. These are reconstructed perspectives developed through cross-platform analysis of each individual's published work, peer-reviewed papers, testimony and public interviews. Their purpose is to challenge Puglisi's frameworks by presenting the strongest potential objections based on the available public record. He makes clear that these critiques are not actual statements or endorsements from the individuals profiled. As the book explains, they“do not represent the actual views, words, opinions, or endorsements of any person profiled.”“Millions of people are learning how to use artificial intelligence, yet far fewer understand who created it, who controls its development and how the decisions being made today will affect our future,” said Puglisi.“I wrote this book to bring greater attention to the people, ideas and competing interests behind AI. Understanding these disagreements, the biases that influence technology and the importance of human accountability is essential as artificial intelligence becomes more deeply integrated into our lives.”A Long Island resident and retired Port Authority Police Department officer, Puglisi draws on more than 15 years of experience in digital marketing, communications and technology to examine the relationship between human judgment and emerging technologies.Among those featured are Geoffrey Hinton, a pioneer of modern artificial intelligence; Yoshua Bengio, a leading researcher in deep learning; Fei-Fei Li, a prominent voice in human-centered AI; Demis Hassabis, co-founder of Google DeepMind; Timnit Gebru, a leading researcher in AI ethics; and Lina Khan, known for her work on technology regulation and competition policy.Their differing perspectives reflect fundamental questions about AI's development, who benefits from its advancement, how its risks should be addressed and who should have authority over decisions affecting society.Written for a broad audience, the book provides consumers, parents, students, educators, business executives and policymakers with insight into the people and ideas influencing artificial intelligence. It encourages readers to look beyond the technology's everyday applications and examine the human decisions, ethical considerations and governance challenges shaping its future.Drawing on more than 15 years of experience in digital marketing, communications and technology, Puglisi combines professional experience with extensive research to examine the relationship between human judgment and emerging technologies.The Minds That Bend the Machine was released Friday, November 6, 2026, and published under Digital Ethos for basilpuglisi.The hardcover edition is priced at $29.99, measures 8.5 x 11 inches and carries ISBN 9798182969321. There is no paperback edition. The eBook and Kindle editions are priced at $19.99..Amazon Hardcover:.Amazon Kindle:.Barnes & Noble:.Official Book Page: minds-that-bend-the-machine/For more information about the book and Basil C. Puglisi, visit minds-that-bend-the-machine/.-END-About Basil C. PuglisiBasil C. Puglisi, MPA, is an author, Human-AI Collaboration Strategist, researcher and Creator of FacticsTM, focused on artificial intelligence, governance and responsible technology adoption. He is the author of Governing AI and Digital Factics, along with his latest book, The Minds That Bend the Machine. Drawing on more than 15 years of experience in digital marketing, communications, education and technology research, he examines how emerging technologies are developed, governed and integrated into business and society. His work focuses on increasing public understanding of artificial intelligence, the competing ideas shaping its development, its biases, its power and the importance of human accountability. For more information, visit .

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As Washington Moves to Rename AI 'Super Intelligence,' New Book Examines Who Is Shaping Its Future News Provided By Corbett Public Relations November 17, 2026, 20:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology



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