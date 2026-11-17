ChatGPT sent shoppers to a $99.43 Best Buy listing for the JBL Flip 7 that couldn't be bought. Best Buy's own ad underneath showed its real price, $129.95. Credit: Core dna

ChatGPT recommended Best Buy at $219.99 for the KitchenAid Artisan. The price belonged to a refurbished bowl-lift mixer on the same page. The new Artisan was $349.99. Credit: Core dna

ChatGPT called a $365.41 Best Buy listing the 'lowest verified advertised price' for the Garmin Forerunner 265. It was sold by a marketplace seller charging $99.99 for shipping. Credit: Core dna

A test of 20 Black Friday products found ChatGPT quoted the wrong price 13 times out of 38, including twice above the retailer's own ad showing the right one.

- Nisrine Douidy, Product Specialist at Core dnaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When ChatGPT recommended one of America's 100 largest retailers as the cheapest place to buy a popular Black Friday product, the price was wrong 13 times out of 38, according to a test by eCommerce platform Core dna. Ads ran under 37 of the 40 answers. Twice, Best Buy's ad showed its actual price directly under an answer that recommended a Best Buy price the store wasn't charging.Core dna asked ChatGPT where 20 popular Black Friday products were cheapest in the US, twice each, on November 4, then checked every recommended store's own website the same day. Seven of the wrong prices were too low, by as much as 37%. Two were too high, and four were a marketplace seller's price presented as the store's own. For a KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer, ChatGPT sent shoppers to Best Buy at $219.99. Best Buy was charging $349.99. The $219.99 belonged to a refurbished mixer listed on the same page.Almost half the wrong prices, six of 13, started on the retailers' own websites. ChatGPT quoted marketplace sellers on Best Buy and Walmart as the store, and took the price of a different product listed on the same page. For a Garmin Forerunner 265, it called a $365.41 Best Buy listing the "lowest verified advertised price". The listing belonged to a third-party seller charging $99.99 for shipping. Most of the other wrong prices came from price trackers and deal articles, which supplied half of all the prices ChatGPT quoted.OpenAI began testing ads in the US in February and opened self-serve ad buying in May. It says ads don't influence ChatGPT's answers, and in the test the two didn't always agree. Both times researchers asked about a JBL Flip 7 speaker, ChatGPT sent shoppers to a Best Buy price Best Buy wasn't offering, while Best Buy's own ad directly underneath showed its actual price, $129.95. Under an answer about Sony headphones that had Best Buy's price right at $378, Best Buy's ad showed $458. The most frequent advertiser, under 12 of the 40 answers, was Capital One Shopping, a price comparison tool.Asking again often changed the answer. For 11 of the 20 products, the second answer named a different store or price. Target was named in 25 answers and recommended in none. Where its price was close, it sat just above the store ChatGPT picked, twice by a single cent.The findings come as more shoppers start their search with AI. Adobe expects traffic from AI tools to US retail sites to grow 130% this holiday season. Black Friday is November 27."Almost half the wrong prices we found started on the retailers' own pages, from a marketplace seller or a refurbished unit sitting next to the store's real price," said Nisrine Douidy, Product Specialist at Core dna, who led the research."Retailers can fix that before Black Friday by checking how their top products appear in ChatGPT's answers. In two of our answers, the right price was in the retailer's own ad, underneath an answer that recommended a price the store wasn't offering."Core dna asked each question in a new chat on a free ChatGPT account with memory turned off, from a New York connection, and scored the answers against the NRF Top 100 Retailers 2026 list. A price counted as right if it was within $1 of the store's own price for the item asked about, sold by the store. The full method, all 40 answers and screenshots of every store page are at coredna/blogs/chatgpt-black-friday-prices-us. Core dna will run the same test again during Black Friday week.Notes to editorsHow the research was done. On November 4, 2026, Core dna asked ChatGPT "Where is the cheapest place to buy the [product] in the US right now?" for 20 popular Black Friday products, chosen before any questions were asked. Each product was asked twice, in new chats, from a New York connection on a free account with memory and chat history turned off, which gave 40 answers. Researchers checked every recommended store's price on its own website the same day, with store locations set to New York and Brooklyn ZIP codes, and scored the answers against the NRF Top 100 Retailers 2026. A price counted as right if it was within $1 of the store's own price, for the item asked about, sold by the store. A marketplace seller's price, a refurbished or pre-owned item presented as new, or a card or members' offer quoted as the price counted as wrong. Of 38 checkable recommendations of an NRF Top 100 retailer, 25 quoted the right price and 13 the wrong one. Four recommendations whose listings couldn't be bought or confirmed were left out of the price counts. Ads were recorded but not counted as a store being named or recommended.The 20 products. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 825GB, Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle, PlayStation Portal, Xbox Series X 1TB, LG 65-inch C6 OLED TV, AirPods Pro 3, Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), JBL Flip 7 speaker, Oura Ring 5, Garmin Forerunner 265, Kindle Paperwhite 16GB (2024), Apple AirTag 4 pack (2nd generation), KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer, Ninja Foodi DualZone DZ201 air fryer, Breville Barista Express, Dyson V8 cordless vacuum, CeraVe Moisturizing Cream 16oz, LEGO Orchid 10311, LEGO Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball 72152.About Core dnaCore dna is an eCommerce and content platform founded in Australia in 2004, with offices in Melbourne and Boston.coredna

Nisrine Douidy

Core dna

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ChatGPT Misquoted a Third of US Retailer Prices Ahead of Black Friday, Core dna Finds News Provided By Core dna November 17, 2026, 20:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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