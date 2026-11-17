Champion: A Memoir of Martial Arts, Criminal Justice & Public Service, by Grandmaster Roy Kurban, now available from Five Crow Press.

From playground target to national karate champion, peace officer, justice of the peace and jail reentry chief. His memoir is out now from Five Crow Press.

- Roy Kurban, author of ChampionFORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Roy Kurban was 12 when a school bully pinned him to the playground and spat in his face. He didn't have the physical strength to do a single push-up. In CHAMPION: A Memoir of Martial Arts, Criminal Justice & Public Service, published Nov. 17 by Five Crow Press, Kurban tells how that boy became a national karate champion, a Texas peace officer, a Tarrant County justice of the peace and, finally, a champion for people who made bad decisions but don't have to be defined by them.At 16, Kurban bagged groceries to pay for one taekwondo class a week under Master Allen Steen at the Meadowbrook Recreation Center in Arlington. He came up through the“Blood and Guts” years of American sport karate and built a record of 120 tournament awards, 78 first-place and grand-championship finishes and 13 Hall of Fame inductions. In 1980, the Black Belt Hall of Fame named him Man of the Year, an honor previously given to Chuck Norris and Bruce Lee. Today he is a ninth-degree grandmaster in taekwondo and teaches at Strawn Martial Arts Academy in Strawn.Then he carried the same discipline into law enforcement. As a commissioned Texas peace officer, he became known for talking wanted men into handcuffs without raising his voice, and he co-created a handgun-retention course used across Texas and taught to the U.S. Air Force.As an elected Tarrant County justice of the peace for 16 years, and a visiting judge for 10 more, he watched too many people go to jail because they couldn't pay a fine - and found another way, letting them work off fines serving the poor at Mission Metroplex in Arlington, Texas.Today Kurban is Chief of Reentry for the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, where he leads Pathways to H.O.P.E. (Helping Offenders Pursue Excellence), a program open to every one of the more than 4,000 men and women held in the county jail on any given day.“I'd trained my whole life for this role I never could have imagined,” Kurban said.“I spent 50 years on the dojang floor doing exactly that: taking people nobody believed in - or who didn't believe in themselves - and making them champions.”The book carries a foreword by Aaron Norris, who met Kurban at a taekwondo tournament in Seoul around 1970, when both were serving in the U.S. Army in Korea, and more than 100 photographs, most from Kurban's 50-year archive.“If you take anything from this book, learn how he cares about people, takes pleasure in the success of others,” said Jerry Vennum, retired chief of police of Dalworthington Gardens and a longtime student of Kurban's.AvailabilityCHAMPION: A Memoir of Martial Arts, Criminal Justice & Public Service, by Roy Kurban with Melinda Folse. Foreword by Aaron Norris. Five Crow Press, Nov. 17, 2026. Hardcover, $37.99, ISBN 979-8-9897274-9-0. Paperback, $26.99, ISBN 979-8-9981967-0-6. 312 pages, more than 100 photographs. Available now on Amazon; bookstores and libraries can order through Ingram. Details, buy links and the media kit: fivecrowpress/championAbout Roy KurbanRoy Kurban is a ninth-degree grandmaster in taekwondo, a 10th-degree black belt in karate and a 13-time Hall of Fame inductee. He founded the American Black Belt Academy in Arlington, trained more than 10,000 students and today teaches at Strawn Martial Arts Academy. A former Texas peace officer and 16-year Tarrant County justice of the peace, he is Chief of Reentry for the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office. He and his wife, Janette, live in Willow Park, Texas.About Five Crow PressFive Crow Press is an independent publisher in Fort Worth, Texas. Its tagline, Stories That Make a Difference, is the test it applies to every book it takes on. Review copies, photographs and interviews are available on request.

Melinda Folse

Five Crow Press

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Karate Legend, Lawman and Judge Roy Kurban Tells His Story in 'Champion' News Provided By Five Crow Press November 17, 2026, 20:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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