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Rosati's Pizza Announces World Headquarters in Schaumburg New office brings Rosati Family companies together under one roof.

- Jeff Rosati, CEO of Rosati's Franchise & Development LLC.

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rosati's Franchise Systems Inc. (RFSI), owner of the Rosati's Pizza trademark, has opened its world headquarters at 1051 Perimeter Drive, Suite 1000, in Schaumburg. The move builds on the Rosati family's ties to the village, where its restaurants have served customers since the 1970s.

“As Schaumburg grew into a hub for the northwest suburbs, Rosati's grew alongside it,” said Jeff Rosati, CEO of Rosati's Franchise & Development LLC.“Our restaurants have been part of this community for decades, and we're excited to make it home to our world headquarters.”

The new headquarters brings RFSI and most of the Rosati family's licensing companies together in one office. Rosati's Franchise & Development LLC and Rosati's Franchising Inc. are two of the major licensing companies that operate under RFSI in the new Schaumburg office. They oversee the development of Rosati's Pizza restaurants across the country.

“Being in the same office makes it easier to share what's working in different markets and sit down together to talk about where Rosati's should grow next,” said Brent Rosati, president of Rosati's Franchise Systems Inc.

“Rosati's Pizza has a longstanding connection to Schaumburg, and we're pleased the company has chosen our community for its world headquarters,” said Village of Schaumburg President Tom Dailly.“We look forward to continuing that relationship and supporting the company's next chapter here.”

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About Rosati's Franchise Systems Inc.

Rosati's Franchise Systems Inc. owns the Rosati's Pizza trademark and licenses its use to affiliated Rosati family companies. Its world headquarters is in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Rosati's Pizza

Established in Chicago in 1964, Rosati's Pizza is a family-owned pizzeria built on five generations of Italian tradition. Known for its authentic Chicago-style pizza and classic Italian dishes, Rosati's uses original family recipes and fresh, high-quality ingredients to serve communities across the country. Signature offerings include traditional tavern-style thin crust, double dough, Chicago deep dish and stuffed pizza, along with pasta, sandwiches and more.

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Rosati's Pizza Announces World Headquarters in Schaumburg, IL News Provided By PressLaunch November 17, 2026, 20:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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