LandSure founder Josh McKenty stands in front of Whangarei Heads where land stability has become an issue for homeowners.

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Following major landslides, Northland company AVANT is launching AI-Powered LandSure to make satellite radar (InSAR) land movement data easier to access.

- Josh McKenty, Founder of LandSure New ZealandWHANGAREI, NORTHLAND, NEW ZEALAND, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Northland company is preparing to give homeowners and buyers direct access to satellite land movement data, as New Zealand communities face difficult questions about the ground beneath their properties following major landslides.LandSure, developed by Whangārei-based AVANT, is launching Land Stability as its first product, offering historical ground movement reports and ongoing monitoring dataset options. Its aim is to reduce the cost and complexity of accessing land data, helping everyday New Zealanders make better-informed decisions about buying, building and maintaining a home.The launch follows Cyclone Gabrielle and the fatal landslides at Mauao and Pāpāmoa in January 2026. In May, the Natural Hazards Commission reported almost 13,000 claims for landslide damage over five years, around 10,000 more than in the previous five years. These major events have heightened the concern from every home owners and home buyers in New Zealand.For homeowners and buyers, the practical question is often where to start: what information exists about their property, how to access it, and when to seek specialist advice.LandSure began after AVANT's team saw damage to homes in Northland and found owners struggling to access measured land data to support conversations with geotechnical engineers or insurers.“New Zealanders are inclined to live with a sticking door or cracked driveway rather than pay for an investigation, but small problems can become expensive if left unchecked,” AVANT founder Josh McKenty said.Land Stability uses satellite radar measurements to show how suitable measurement points on or around a property have moved over time. Historical reports provide a record of measured movement, while ongoing monitoring datasets allow changes to be followed as new satellite observations become available.For buyers, this provides another source of evidence to consider before committing to a property. For existing owners, it can help them ask more informed questions about changes to their land and whether further investigation is needed.AVANT has partnered with SatSense, which has been working with Earth Sciences New Zealand, formerly GNS Science, to apply satellite ground movement technology across New Zealand. LandSure is bringing access to that data directly to customers.The technology, known as Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar, or InSAR, compares radar observations taken at different times to measure changes in the distance between a satellite and points on the Earth's surface.Coverage varies by property. Hard surfaces such as roofs and paving can provide useful measurement points, while some sites have few or no suitable points. Available history also depends on the location and dataset.“The report does not replace a geotechnical engineer. It gives an owner or buyer an accessible first look at what is happening so, if there is an issue, they can engage an engineer to determine why,” Mr McKenty said.Historical movement data cannot establish that a property is safe or predict whether a landslide will occur. An absence of measured movement is not proof that land is stable.Alongside Land Stability, AVANT is developing LandSure LIVE, a real-time environmental digital twin platform designed to bring environmental data into a digital view of a place. Satellite movement datasets update as new observations become available; they are not a continuous live feed or a landslide warning service.LandSure's focus is on making existing land information more accessible to the people making everyday decisions about their homes. They have also released a free property checker - as radar data is better in some conditions than others, the LandSure Free Property Checker Tool allows people to see how much solid data has been captured on their property so they know the quality of data on their specific property before they buy.ENDSAbout LandSureLandSure is a trading name of Avant Global Limited, established in Whangārei in early 2023. Its first launch product, Land Stability, offers historical land movement reports and ongoing monitoring dataset options. AVANT is also developing LandSure LIVE, a real-time environmental digital twin platform.LandSure: Geospatial Data for everyday humans.

Josh McKenty

Avant Global Limited

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Landslide claims up fourfold: satellite land movement reports now open to New Zealand homeowners News Provided By AVANT November 17, 2026, 20:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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