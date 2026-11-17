The 10Duke 2026 Software Licensing Report

Real data from 1.8 billion license checks shows customers regularly hitting the limits of their software licenses, a strong signal of growing demand.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Customers are getting more out of their software, and increasingly running out of room to do it. That is the headline finding of The 10Duke 2026 Software Licensing Report, published today by 10Duke, the software licensing, entitlements and identity platform.

Unlike survey-based research, the report draws on real, aggregated and anonymized usage data from the 10Duke platform, covering an estimated 1.8 billion license checks over the six months to October 2026.

Customers are hitting full capacity

At 3 in 4 software vendors, customers used every seat or unit of quota they had licensed. Around 1 in 21 license requests arrived after that capacity had been reached, an estimated 88 million requests in six months.

That is not a sign of lost business. When a customer reaches the limit they agreed to, the licensing system is doing its job. What the data reveals is how often customers need more of the software they already use, and where accounts are ready to grow through extra seats, a higher tier or a more flexible licensing model.

“Reaching license capacity is good news. It means customers are getting real value from the software and want more of it,” said Neil Fenton, CEO at 10Duke.“The opportunity is to treat those moments as insight, not just enforcement. Vendors that run licensing in-house rarely see signals like this. For them, licensing is still often managed on assumptions rather than data, despite its strategic importance. We built this report to give software vendors the hard data they need to understand demand and take control of their growth.”

AEC software is growing fastest

Architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) software is the largest sector on the 10Duke platform and the fastest growing, with licensing activity up 10% between consecutive 28-day periods. As project teams expand across sites and partners, demand most often outstrips the seats available.

Licenses outlast the work

Only around 6% of license checkouts end with the software handing the license back. Most stay checked out until their lease expires, which can be anything from minutes to months, leaving paid-for seats tied up after the work is done.

Single sign-on is still the exception

Only around 1 in 6 sign-ins come through federated single sign-on, even as enterprise buyers increasingly require it. Bringing identity and licensing together helps vendors see who has access, who holds a license and who still needs one.

What software vendors can do

The report recommends that vendors track when and where customers reach their limits, so they can separate one-off spikes from sustained need, and share that insight with account and customer success teams. Offering extra seats, an upgrade or temporary overage at the point of need turns a limit into a better experience, while releasing licenses when work ends helps customers get full value from the seats they own.

The full report, including findings on product packaging, lease length, single sign-on and licensing activity by industry, is available to download here.

About 10Duke

10Duke helps software companies improve how they license and monetize the products they develop, without the cost and risk of owning licensing in-house. It empowers product and commercial teams with a variety of license models, from subscription to metered, floating to node-locked, and replaces home-grown systems with a single service for licensing, entitlements and identity. The fastest-growing software vendors in a wide range of industries, from computer-aided design and visual effects to architecture, engineering and construction, run their licensing on 10Duke, which grants 175+ million licenses every month. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in London, 10Duke also has offices in Helsinki and Christchurch, and supports vendors 24/7.

Luke Hinchliffe

10Duke Software Ltd.

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3 in 4 software vendors have more demand than license capacity, new 10Duke report finds News Provided By 10Duke November 17, 2026, 20:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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