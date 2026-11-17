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Philip Baily, Founder Music Is Unity Foundation

November 16 – December 4 Fundraiser will Support Foster Youth, Nonprofit Organizations, and Meaningful Holiday Experiences through the Arts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This holiday season, the Music Is Unity Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Earth, Wind & Fire's Philip Bailey, invites supporters to help young people transitioning out of foster care build a stronger foundation for their futures. Launching during National Adoption Month and running November 16 – December 4, 2026, the holiday fundraising campaign will support these young adults as they navigate independent living and provide resources to strengthen organizations serving children and young people in foster care.Proceeds will help advance Music Is Unity's mission and support the work of its nonprofit partners and supported organizations, including Rise Above, Kids in the Spotlight, Beyond Emancipation, Elevating Connections, and its newest partner, Comfort Cases, an organization dedicated to providing children entering foster care with suitcases filled with essential belongings and personal items.Music Is Unity's Backstage Soundcheck initiative, which creates opportunities for foster youth to experience the joy, connection, and magic of the arts, will help make the holiday season extra special by providing youth with opportunities to attend live performances of The Nutcracker. Through generous ticket donations from Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia, and the Oakland Ballet in California, foster youth will have the opportunity to experience one of the holiday season's most beloved traditions.As an added element of this year's holiday campaign, the non-profit is also offering supporters the opportunity to win tickets to take part in the holiday festivities. Every $50 donation made during the fundraising campaign will earn one entry for a chance to win two tickets to see the world-famous Radio City Rockettes in New York City at the Christmas Spectacular on December 19th. To donate to this campaign or learn more, visit: .About Music Is Unity FoundationMusic Is Unity is a leading nonprofit organization founded by Philip Bailey and his daughter, Trinity Bailey, dedicated to supporting youth aging out of the U.S. foster care system. Since 2007, MIU has provided grants to nonprofit and community-based organizations offering critical services and opportunities to foster youth nationwide. Music Is Unity also develops hands-on programs focused on empowering foster youth through music, mentorship, and exposure to career pathways in the entertainment industry. For more information, visit musicisunity and follow @musicisunity on Facebook and Instagram.

Danielle McIntosh

MARC Global Communications

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Music Is Unity Foundation Announces Holiday Fundraiser to Support Foster Youth Aging Out of Care News Provided By MARC Global Communications November 17, 2026, 20:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Music Industry, Social Media



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