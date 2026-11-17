SideBar: Optimism in Action with KAZU

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Author Stephen Vladek

The Supreme Court Uses Stealth Rulings to Amass Power and Undermine the Republic

- Stephen Vladek, Author and Law ProfessorMONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast, a collaboration of KAZU 90.3 and Monterey College of Law, revisits the 2023 episode of Professor Steven I. Vladek, author of The Shadow Docket: How the Supreme Court Uses Stealth Rulings to Amass Power and Undermine the Republic. Cohosts Jackie Gardina and Mitchel Winick discuss how the Supreme Court has dramatically expanded the use of the little-known - and poorly understood - "Shadow Docket". Professor Vladek is a nationally recognized expert on the Supreme Court, the federal courts, national security law, and military justice.In this highly informative episode, Professor Vladek explains the changes in the decision-making process of the Supreme Court that affects the lives of millions of Americans without public hearings or written explanations – denying lawyers, lower courts, and the American public an opportunity to understand the legal reasoning of the Court.”---KAZU 90.3 radio and SideBarMedia are excited to collaborate to add SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast to KAZU's digital programming on the station's website ( ).KAZU is the NPR affiliate station for Monterey, Salinas, and Santa Cruz. The SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast - sponsored by Monterey College of Law, a long-standing nonprofit sponsor of KAZU 90.3 radio - has become the first non-newscast, locally produced podcast featured on the KAZU website and mobile application.SideBar: Optimism in Action is hosted by former law dean Mitch Winick and produced by David Eakin, a local theater composer, media consultant, and podcast producer.“The podcast features nonprofit leaders, advocates, and community members who represent extraordinary work that is improving the humanitarian, public policy, and charitable needs of our local, national, and global communities. Our focus this season is on the amazing individuals who are pursuing positive change during challenging times,” explained Winick.New episodes of SideBar: Optimism in Action are published on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at . To learn more about the podcast, read our blog, and to preview and listen to more than 90 previous episodes, go to SideBarMedia at .

Mitchel Winick

SideBar Media

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SideBar: Optimism in Action Revisits Constitutionality of the US Supreme Court's Shadow Docket with Prof. Stephen Vladek News Provided By SideBarMedia LLC November 17, 2026, 20:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Law, U.S. Politics



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