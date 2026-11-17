A friendly staff member leading a happy Golden Retriever through the Scenthound facility

A Scenthound team member comforting a pup during its grooming visit.

A freshly groomed white pup relaxing on the table after a Scenthound spa treatment.

Scenthound South Jordan now offers a $39 trial visit featuring a bath, nail trim, ear cleaning, teeth brushing, and a 6-point wellness check for local pups.

- Calvin Perfal, Owner

SOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scenthound South Jordan, a go-to local spot for pet health and wellness, is excited to roll out a new introductory offer for area dog owners. For a limited time, new customers can bring their pup in for a full trial visit for just $39. The package includes a soothing bath with towel-dry, a thorough ear cleaning, a professional nail trim, teeth brushing, and the signature 6-point wellness check. It's meant to introduce the community to what routine care should really look like, and it's quickly becoming the go-to option for Dog Grooming South Jordan residents trust.

Owned and operated by Calvin Perfal, the facility is on a mission to change how pet parents think about their dog's hygiene. Rather than waiting until a pup's coat gets matted or unmanageable, the focus stays on prevention. The $39 trial visit was built specifically to cover the hygiene basics dogs need on a regular basis to avoid infections and discomfort down the road. During the 6-point wellness check, staff take a close look at the dog's skin, coat, ears, nails, and teeth so nothing slips through the cracks. Whether a dog just needs a standard wash or the more detailed touch of a Dog Barber South Jordan families have come to rely on, the team is trained to handle it with patience and individual care.

Beyond the introductory visit, the facility also offers a full lineup of treatments to keep pets looking and feeling their best all year. That includes deshedding treatments, full-service styling, and the increasingly popular Dog Blowout South Jordan pet parents book to keep heavy undercoats under control through seasonal changes. Every breed sheds and grows differently, so the team works one-on-one with owners to figure out the right schedule for their dog's coat.

Located at 10479 S Redwood Road, the space is designed to keep pets calm and comfortable while making things easy for owners too. Scenthound South Jordan is open Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and accepts all major credit cards. Spots for the $39 trial visit tend to fill up fast, so interested dog owners are encouraged to book ahead. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (801) 530-5783 or visit the official website.

Calvin Perfal

Scenthound South Jordan

+1 801-530-5783

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Scenthound Introduces $39 Trial Visit for Dog Grooming South Jordan News Provided By Drumroll Reviews & Referrals November 17, 2026, 20:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.