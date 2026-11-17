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Repair & Return - Part Collection

CNH Reman has developed a dealer-facing Repair & Return Program that replaces individual vendor processes with one centralized, easy-to-use online platform.

- Ken StephensMO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CNH Reman has launched its Repair & Return Program, connecting agricultural and construction equipment owners with repair, replacement, diagnostic testing, parts sourcing and custom manufacturing solutions through local Case IH, Case Construction and New Holland dealers.Supporting all makes of equipment, the program provides additional options when traditional replacement parts are difficult to source, obsolete or unavailable. It is designed to help minimize downtime, extend equipment life and keep machines operating productively.“The Repair & Return Program expands the solutions available to our customers when traditional replacement options may not be available,” said Ken Stephens, Chief Operations Officer.“By bringing together repair, diagnostic testing, sourcing and custom manufacturing capabilities, we're making it easier for customers to find the right solution while keeping equipment running longer. It also reflects our commitment to a Customer First culture and our mission of remanufacturing for a sustainable future.”The program supports components across multiple product families, including driveline, electronics, fuel systems, hydraulics, wear parts and wire harnesses. Through their local dealer, customers can explore repair, replacement, diagnostic testing and custom manufacturing options for eligible components.Many eligible Repair & Return solutions include warranty coverage through approved program providers, with terms varying by product family, supplier and service type. Customers should contact their local Case IH, Case Construction or New Holland dealer for available solutions and coverage details.Learn more about available solutions through the CNH Reman Repair & Return Program.About CNH RemanCNH Reman, a joint venture between CNH Industrial America LLC and SRC Holdings Inc., combines the strengths of both companies to deliver affordable, high-quality aftermarket solutions for Case and New Holland agricultural and construction equipment. Using advanced remanufacturing techniques, CNH Reman restores worn parts to like-new condition, often enhancing them beyond their original state. Its commitment to innovation promotes quality and sustainability by reducing waste and conserving resources. Learn more at mycnhreman.

Christina Cook - Marketing Manager

CNH Reman

+1 417-893-3278

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CNH Reman Launches Repair & Return Program for Critical Equipment Components News Provided By CNH Reman November 17, 2026, 20:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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