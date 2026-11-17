MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Contruent, a leading provider of lifecycle cost management software for complex capital projects, today announced AI Forecasting by Ace, a new capability that helps project teams improve forecast confidence, identify potential cost overruns and make more informed decisions before risks escalate.

On complex capital projects, understanding where costs may be heading is just as important as knowing where they stand today. Yet, cost professionals often spend valuable time validating forecasts, investigating issues, and reconciling information before they decide what action to take. AI Forecasting by Ace helps cost engineers evaluate forecasts more quickly by providing an independent, data-backed perspective on future costs. By drawing on historical and current project data, the capability helps teams identify accounts that warrant closer attention, challenge existing assumptions, and make more informed decisions while maintaining control over their official forecasts.

“AI has the potential to fundamentally improve how complex capital projects are managed, but real value comes from turning trusted data into better decisions,” said Jason Rupert, CEO of Contruent.“Project controls professionals already have the expertise to make sound forecasting decisions. With AI Forecasting by Ace, we're giving our customers another way to understand cost performance, identify potential cost risks, and act with greater confidence. It's part of our broader commitment to bringing practical AI innovation to project controls, helping professionals get more value from their data while keeping them in control of critical decisions.”

The launch builds on Contruent's growing AI capabilities, including Ace, its AI assistant, which helps project teams investigate cost data through questions in plain English. Ace allows users to access supported cost information and trace findings back to underlying records, making it easier to understand the data behind project decisions.

Together, these capabilities reflect Contruent's approach to AI: building on trusted project data to deliver practical insights that support the people responsible for managing complex capital projects. By making cost information easier to investigate and forecasts easier to evaluate, Contruent is helping customers strengthen financial oversight, identify potential issues sooner and make more confident decisions throughout project delivery.

To learn more about AI Forecasting by Ace, visit:

About Contruent

Contruent is the lifecycle cost management solution that empowers owners and engineering and construction firms to deliver complex capital programs and megaprojects with greater precision and speed. Built on more than 30 years of industry expertise, Contruent integrates cost and schedule management in a project-ready SaaS platform that helps organizations improve accuracy, accelerate delivery and control costs. Founded in 1994 as ARES PRISM, Contruent serves customers in 26 countries and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois. Learn more at

Sofia Melgoza

Contruent

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Contruent Introduces AI Forecasting by Ace to Help Project Teams Identify Potential Cost Risks News Provided By Contruent November 17, 2026, 20:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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