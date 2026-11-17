Nationwide coverage connects patients with dementia specialists for cognitive care and caregiver support.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Isaac Health, a leading provider of telehealth for brain health and dementia, today announced that its highly specialized care providers can now serve more than 50 million Americans. Access is covered through traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, employer-based plans, ACA Exchange plans, and TRICARE.

More than 7 million Americans live with Alzheimer's disease, and millions more face delayed or missed diagnoses. Isaac Health delivers specialized cognitive care quickly to those who need it most via telehealth support. The virtual clinic offers comprehensive cognitive assessments and clear diagnoses for patients, paired with individualized treatment plans and ongoing caregiver support regardless of zip code or language.

Hunter Sinclair, SVP of Growth at Isaac Health highlights the significance of reaching 50 million covered lives:“This achievement is far more than just a number...for our patients and their families, access to high quality dementia care regardless of zip code is a lifeline that provides answers and clarity during an extremely challenging health journey. This achievement illustrates significant progress towards our goal to democratize access to center of excellence care nationwide.”

If you or a loved one would like to learn more, please call 888-818-2059 to speak with a care coordinator (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST) or schedule time at isaac/registration/.

About Isaac Health

Isaac Health provides telehealth services for brain health and dementia care, offering screening, medical assessments, and ongoing support for individuals experiencing memory and thinking concerns, with services available in all 50 states. Through partnerships with health plans, healthcare providers, and health systems, Isaac Health provides expert screening, assessment, treatment, and ongoing care management for individuals experiencing memory and cognitive changes, while supporting their families and caregivers. Its mission is to expand access to high-quality specialist cognitive care, particularly for people in geographically underserved communities. Visit isaac to learn more or follow us on Linkedin.

Media contact:

Chloe Medina,

Marketing Lead, Isaac Health

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Chloe Medina

Isaac Health

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Isaac Health Brings Dementia Telehealth to 50 Million Americans News Provided By Isaac Health November 17, 2026, 20:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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