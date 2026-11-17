America's Rabbi Unveils Sequel to Epoch-Defining International Blockbuster that Offers a Sweeping Interpretation to One of History's Oldest Hatreds

- Rabbi Shmuley BoteachNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Best-selling author and leading advocate for Israel Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, also known as“America's Rabbi,” has released his latest book Kosher Sex for Antisemites: Love Versus Hates in the War for Civilization. A sequel to his international blockbuster, this book offers a sweeping and unconventional interpretation of one of history's oldest hatreds – antisemitism.Drawing on Jewish thought, history, biography, and contemporary cultural criticism, Rabbi Shmuley explores how the erosion of intimacy and the rise of sexual shame can harden into social violence.“Every great antisemite chronicled throughout history was a sexual deviant in the most disgusting way,” said Rabbi Shmuley Boteach.“What I explore in this book are the recurring links found toward the hatred of Jews rooted in resentment and shame, while offering a counterpoint that illustrates how Judaism's understanding of sex is not trivial but sanctified and bound to joy.”Purely original and comprehensive, Kosher Sex for Antisemites shows antisemitism from a new perspective while making a broader case for cultural repair. Published by Skyhorse Publishing, Kosher Sex for Antisemites is available for sale now.For more information about Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, please contact James Lambert, Vice President at Rubenstein Public Relations, at... 212-805-3024.

James Lambert

Rubenstein Public Relations

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Rabbi Shmuley Boteach Releases Kosher Sex for Antisemites: Love Versus Hate in the War for Civilization News Provided By Rubenstein Public Relations November 17, 2026, 20:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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