MENTOR, OH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dustin D. of Mentor, OH is the creator of the Pocket Counter and Spice Rack, a modular countertop system designed to provide additional workspace and storage while minimizing the amount of permanently occupied space in a room. The unit is designed to pivot outward from existing cabinetry when additional surface area is needed and retract into the cabinet when not in use. This configuration provides a flexible solution for kitchens, workshops, small apartments, mobile homes, and recreational vehicles where conventional countertops and furniture may be impractical due to space limitations.The system incorporates a pivoting mechanism consisting of a post-mounted threaded rod with locking nuts at the top and bottom. When extended, a strike and keeper assembly helps secure the countertop in its open position, and a designated resting point supports the unit when it is closed. Locking casters may also be incorporated to provide additional stability during use. The extended portion of the countertop can accommodate an attached frame with optional shelving to create additional storage for kitchen supplies, spices, tools, adhesives, or other frequently used materials.The countertop can be constructed from a variety of materials, including wood, metal, marble, or granite, depending on the intended application and desired finish. It can be made in any desired size. Its adaptable design allows the surface to function as a food preparation area, dining table, or general-purpose workspace. The Pocket Counter and Spice Rack provides an alternative to conventional furniture and countertop expansions that require additional floor space.Key features and benefits include:.Retractable pivoting countertop: Extends outward from cabinetry to provide additional work, preparation, or dining space and folds away when not in use..Threaded rod and locking mechanism: Incorporates top and bottom locking nuts and a strike and keeper assembly to help secure the countertop in its extended position..Integrated storage capability: Features an optional shelving frame for organizing spices, kitchen supplies, tools, adhesives, and other materials..Space-efficient configuration: Reduces the need for permanently installed countertops, standalone tables, or additional furniture..Multiple application environments: Offers a flexible workspace solution for kitchens, offices, workshops, small apartments, mobile homes, and recreational vehicles.The Pocket Counter and Spice Rack's modular construction and adaptable configuration allow the system to serve multiple functions without requiring a permanent increase in a room's footprint.Dustin filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Pocket Counter and Spice Rack product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Pocket Counter and Spice Rack can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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Pocket Counter and Spice Rack Introduces a Retractable Workspace for Space-Constrained Environments News Provided By InventionHome November 17, 2026, 20:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing



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