MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) State investment and Dell Technologies' philanthropic contribution will expand advanced weather monitoring, forecasting and data capabilities across Central Texas through enhanced radar, mesonet and forecasting technologies.

LUBBOCK, Texas, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Summary:

Texas Tech University is developing a comprehensive, Texas-focused weather monitoring and forecasting system, supported by a $24 million state investment, to improve severe weather detection and flood forecasting, beginning with an expansion into the Texas Hill Country. Through expanded West Texas Mesonet stations, advanced radar technology and a philanthropic contribution from Dell Technologies, the university will establish the Texas Prediction System, providing high-resolution forecasts and critical weather intelligence to better protect communities statewide.

Why This Matters:



Public Safety: Enhances early detection and forecasting of severe storms and flash flooding, giving emergency responders and communities more accurate, timely information to protect lives and property.

Technological Innovation: Combines 40 new weather stations, three advanced radar systems and Dell's high-performance computing technology to create a state-specific forecasting system with unprecedented capabilities. Research Leadership: Positions Texas Tech as a national leader in weather monitoring and prediction while strengthening its role in advancing disaster preparedness, infrastructure resilience and public safety across Texas.



Texas Tech University today (Nov. 17) announced the development of a best-in-class weather monitoring and forecasting system for Texas, beginning with an expansion of real-time weather observations and radar coverage across the Texas Hill Country.

Supported by a $24 million investment from the State of Texas following the devastating July 2025 Central Texas floods, the initiative expands Texas Tech's West Texas Mesonet and advanced radar capabilities into the region. It also develops a Texas-focused weather forecast suite to strengthen the data with computing and forecasting infrastructure needed to better understand and predict high-impact weather across the state.

The Hill Country expansion is part of a broader Texas Tech National Wind Institute (NWI) vision to create an integrated weather intelligence system that combines surface observations, advanced radar, real-time data processing, ensemble numerical weather prediction and high-performance computing and forecasting capabilities across Texas. The goal is to provide Texas with one of the nation's most comprehensive systems for observing and predicting severe and rapidly developing weather.

Texas Tech also announced a collaboration with Dell Technologies, whose gift as part of the university's ON&ON campaign includes a high-performance computing cluster with servers, networking and storage capabilities. The cluster will allow the university to run a suite of Texas-focused advanced weather forecast models as well as process and analyze the growing volume of weather information generated by the expanded system. This Texas Prediction System (TPS) will make Texas the only state in the nation with its own high-resolution ensemble forecasting system tailored specifically to statewide needs.

"The tragedy that occurred here in July 2025 reinforced the importance of having the best information possible when severe weather develops rapidly," Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said. "We are grateful to our state leaders for recognizing the importance of this investment and for their confidence in Texas Tech. Our researchers have decades of experience studying severe weather and developing technologies that serve communities across our state. This investment allows us to build on that expertise and put it to work in ways that will strengthen weather monitoring and forecasting and better serve the people of Texas."

Expanding a Proven Texas Network

Established in 1999, the West Texas Mesonet is a network of automated weather stations operated by Texas Tech's National Wind Institute that provides real-time meteorological and agricultural information across Texas, New Mexico and Colorado.

Each station provides multiple meteorological measurements, including wind speed, temperature, precipitation and more. The network will grow to more than 200 stations within the next year.

The state's investment extends this capability into the Hill Country, where terrain and the potential for rapidly developing rainfall and flooding present distinct observational challenges.

The expansion includes 40 new mesonet stations, three gap-filling radar systems, and implementation of the Texas Prediction System, which consists of a 48-hour, high-resolution ensemble forecast (Texas Ensemble Predication System or TEPS) as well as an event-focused forecast assimilation system (Texas Assimilation and Prediction System or TAPS). This feeds on the expanded weather measurements and radar data to generate detailed, short-term forecasts of ongoing hazards. The new infrastructure will merge critical weather observations with high-resolution ensemble forecasts that support forecasters, emergency managers, researchers and communities across the region.

“Texas Tech University is building an integrated weather monitoring and modeling solution that complements the existing systems and significantly improves the quality and resolution of precipitation estimates across the Hill Country,” said John Schroeder, senior director of the National Wind Institute.“This system enhances weather awareness and forecasting across Texas and will have a significant impact on our communities."

The infrastructure has already been deployed in some areas and is being used to track weather systems and will be fully deployed by the fall of 2027.

As additional Mesonet stations and radar systems come online, Dell solutions will provide the infrastructure needed to store, process and distribute data collected across the network. Combined with Texas Tech's leadership in severe weather research and real-time environmental observations, this capability will transform vast amounts of weather data into timely, actionable intelligence for the National Weather Service, emergency managers and communities across Texas.

"Technology serves its highest purpose when it solves our most urgent challenges,” said JJ Davis, senior vice president, Giving & Impact, Dell Technologies.“Dell's high-performance computing infrastructure will help Texas Tech process and analyze critical weather data at unprecedented speed, giving Texas forecasters and emergency responders the precise intelligence they need to act quickly. This project demonstrates the impact possible when the public and private sectors unite, and we are honored to stand alongside Texas Tech and state leaders to safeguard our fellow Texans and build a more resilient state.”

“Dell Technologies' contribution provides us with the computing power we need to turn our vision for the Texas Prediction System into reality,” Schroeder said.“This equipment will allow us to process the data we're collecting from our expanding mesonet and radar network and run high-resolution forecasting models that can help give Texans the advanced warning they need when severe weather threatens. Combined with the state's investment, we now have the tools to build a system that will serve communities across Texas for decades to come.”

Media Resources

Photos, video, b-roll, maps, fact sheets and additional resources from today's announcement are available in the Texas Tech Hill Country Weather Infrastructure Media Kit.

CONTACT:

Allison Hirth

Associate Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Texas Tech University

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(806) 742-2136

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