MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Real Wealth, Real Impact,” presented in partnership with CryptoMondays Austin, invites local founders, investors, and businesses to support community empowerment through technology and education.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media of Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering women and under-recognized communities through education, film, and music, has announced Real Wealth, Real Impact, an upcoming networking and community engagement event taking place Monday, November 23, 2026, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at 415 Colorado Street in downtown Austin.









Presented in partnership with CryptoMondays Austin, part of a global in-person Web3 community, the event is expected to bring together 40–60 Austin-area founders, investors, creatives, and technologists to explore financial literacy, women's participation in Web3, and the potential for artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to create meaningful social impact.



With the event just one week away, Media of Society is also inviting local businesses, entrepreneurs, and artists to participate through sponsorships, raffle contributions, and community partnerships.

Connecting Innovation With Real-World Impact

Real Wealth, Real Impact will focus on a central question: How can emerging technologies contribute to a more inclusive and equitable definition of wealth?



As artificial intelligence and blockchain continue to influence financial systems, business development, and digital ownership, the event aims to encourage conversations about responsible innovation, financial empowerment, and expanding opportunities for communities historically underrepresented in technology.



The gathering will provide an opportunity for participants to connect with Austin's entrepreneurial and Web3 communities while exploring how technological advancement can serve broader human and societal needs. The evening will also showcase live music, including original songs by recording artist Alizah Whitney, founder of Media of Society and AI True Value.

Local Businesses and Artists Invited to Participate

As part of its community engagement initiative, Media of Society is opening the door to collaboration with Austin-area businesses, entrepreneurs, and creative professionals.



Available opportunities include:



Food and beverage sponsorships: Businesses may contribute refreshments in-kind or provide a financial sponsorship of any amount supporting food and venue expenses.

Raffle donations: Local companies may contribute gift cards, products, or services to support the nonprofit's fundraising efforts.

Business sponsorships: Participating companies can gain visibility among Austin founders and investors through branding on event lanyards and passes, stage acknowledgments, opportunities to briefly introduce their businesses, and social media coverage. Artist contributions: Media of Society is accepting original artwork from local artists for the event raffle, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit. Artists must hold the rights to the work they contribute, and that ownership is central to the evening's conversation: AuremIP ( ), one of the companies represented at the event, helps creators register their work on the blockchain and turn it into programmable licenses with automatic royalties, so artists can own, protect, and earn from what they create in the age of AI.



These opportunities are designed to connect community-minded businesses with Austin's innovation ecosystem while supporting the nonprofit's educational and empowerment initiatives.

Advancing Inclusion in AI and Blockchain

Media of Society works to expand access to emerging technologies and economic opportunities, particularly for women and under-recognized communities.



Through educational initiatives and creative storytelling in film and music, the organization seeks to make complex technologies more accessible and demonstrate how innovation can produce tangible benefits for individuals and communities.



Its collaboration with CryptoMondays Austin reflects a shared interest in bringing people together to exchange ideas, build relationships, and explore practical applications of decentralized technology.



“I want the characters on our screens to embody the true character of the human spirit, our highest selves,” said Alizah, founder of Media of Society and AI True Value.“Media is a mirror of where we are as a society. Used with intention, AI and blockchain can help us tell truer stories and build systems that honor who we really are. Austin is a city of forward thinkers, and Real Wealth, Real Impact brings together founders, investors, decision-makers, and creators who are ready to elevate humanity. Through our films, music, events, and education programs, we are inspiring and educating women and girls to help shape that future.”









Event Details and Registration

Event: Real Wealth, Real Impact

Date: Monday, November 23, 2026

Time: 6:00–9:00 p.m. CST

Location: 415 Colorado Street, Downtown Austin, Texas 78701

Presented by: Media of Society in partnership with CryptoMondays Austin

RSVP:

Individuals interested in attending can register through the event's RSVP page. Businesses and artists interested in sponsorships or contributions are encouraged to contact Media of Society directly ahead of the event.

About Media of Society

Media of Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on empowering women and under-recognized communities in artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, and emerging technologies. Through education, film, and music, the organization promotes greater access to knowledge, opportunity, and participation in the digital economy.



For more information, visit or .

CONTACT: Media and Sponsorship Contact Alizah Whitney Johnson Founder, Media of Society | AI True Value Phone: (512) 920-7415 Email:... Website: