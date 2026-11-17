MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global professional services company GHD has issued its first Integrated Annual Report, bringing together business, financial and sustainability performance.

Covering the year ending 30 June 2026, the report presents a comprehensive picture of the company's operations, highlighting deeper integration of sustainability into decision making and project delivery.



In FY2026, GHD's gross revenue reached AUD 3.08 billion, representing an annual growth of 2.3 percent (4.5 percent growth on a constant currency basis).

"Our growth was focused and intentional. We strengthened our capability through growth including strategic expansions in existing and new locations. We also invested in sustainable innovation to help us respond to changing client needs," said Jim Giannopoulos, CEO.









During FY2026, GHD opened new offices in Jakarta, Indonesia and New York City, USA while the addition of Bowman Engineering & Consulting, Inc. ADA Engineering and RoadLab has strengthened the company's global capabilities.

GHD also became one of the inaugural participants in the Frontier Firm AI Initiative with the Harvard Business School AI Institute and Microsoft.

"The world in which our clients operate is changing rapidly. Technology is transforming how infrastructure is designed and built. Our role is to bring together the expertise and perspectives needed to help clients navigate those challenges and opportunities with confidence. We aim to be a partner of choice recognised for strategic clarity, trusted judgement and accountable delivery," Giannopoulos added.

View the report:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact information: Kirill Reztsov Global External Communications Manager... +61 2 9239 7175