New York, NY, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Alexander GolBerg, MD, DO, a double board-certified physician practicing functional and aesthetic medicine at 910 Park Avenue in Manhattan, is opening a block of dedicated assessment appointments in January for patients shedding after GLP-1 treatment, pregnancy or rapid weight loss. Each appointment begins with blood work rather than with a procedure, and the practice is scheduling them now because January is when weight-loss prescriptions rise and when the shedding that follows the previous year's starts arrives in volume. The practice points to treatment for shedding after weight loss as the non-surgical hair restoration pathway that addresses what these patients actually present with, once the blood work has established what is driving it.



What the Practice Is Opening, and When

The assessment runs forty-five minutes and is booked as its own appointment rather than as a consultation attached to a procedure. It covers a history of the previous twelve months, a scalp examination, and blood work read for the deficiencies and systemic factors that sustain shedding. Nothing is scheduled on the day. Where the findings point to a correctable driver, correcting it runs alongside whatever treatment follows rather than after it.

The timing is deliberate. Shedding that follows a metabolic or hormonal change typically appears two to three months after the change itself, so the patients who started weight-loss treatment during the previous year present in the first months of the new one. The practice is holding assessment slots for that window rather than absorbing it into general consultation hours.



Industry Context

Hair loss is commonly discussed as a single condition with a single commercial answer. In practice it divides early. Patterned loss, in which follicles in defined zones miniaturize and stop producing, is the problem surgical transplantation was built to solve. It solves it by relocating follicles from a donor area that is still productive. Diffuse shedding is a different presentation with a different mechanism, and the follicles involved are usually intact.

The American Academy of Dermatology separates the two presentations by name, distinguishing hair shedding from hair loss, and the distinction is not cosmetic. Shedding describes hair leaving the scalp faster than usual because a larger than normal share of follicles has entered its resting phase at the same time. Loss describes follicles that have stopped producing altogether. The first is a timing problem inside a population of working follicles. The second is an absence. Most of what is marketed to patients was built to address the second.

The distinction matters more now than it did five years ago. Metabolic treatment has moved into general use, pregnancy and postpartum recovery have always produced a well-documented shedding pattern, and significant weight reduction by any route is an established trigger. The American Academy of Dermatology lists having given birth and having lost twenty pounds or more among the stressors associated with excessive shedding, and names the condition telogen effluvium.

The mechanism itself is not disputed. Explaining it in New York Magazine's The Cut in July 2025, Dr. GolBerg described rapid weight reduction as putting the body into a stress response that disrupts the growth cycle and moves more hairs into the resting phase, with a shift in nutrient absorption alongside it. What follows is the part the category skips: the trigger is the weight change rather than the medication, so the treatable question is what has been depleted.

A population now arrives at hair-loss consultations in volume, is assessed against transplant criteria, and is turned away without a clear account of what to do instead.



Why Candidacy Is the Dividing Line

Transplantation moves follicles. It assumes a donor region that is unaffected and a recipient region where follicles are no longer viable. Where shedding is diffuse, neither assumption holds cleanly. The loss is spread across the scalp instead of confined to zones, the donor area is participating in the same process, and the follicles are not absent but inactive.

A transplant consultation assesses a short list of conditions. Does the donor area carry the density to supply a graft count that will matter? Has the pattern stabilized? Are the recipient zones defined? A patient six months past a pregnancy, or nine months into metabolic treatment, usually fails the last two and sometimes all three. The loss is not minor. It is unstable, and it is not arranged in a pattern that surgery can work with.

That is why these patients are screened out, and the screen is correct. The difficulty is what happens after it. A negative transplant assessment is frequently the end of the clinical conversation, when it should be the beginning of a different one.

Diffuse shedding, in the practice's reading, is a systemic signal and not a localized defect. A local problem invites a local treatment, and that treatment will not hold against a cause that is still running.



What the Non-Surgical Pathway Addresses

The non-surgical approach does not relocate follicles. It works on the follicles already present, on the scalp environment around them, and on the conditions that drove them into a resting phase.

At Dr. GolBerg's practice that pathway combines several elements in a single appointment of roughly forty-five minutes. Platelet-rich fibrin, prepared from the patient's own blood without additives, is introduced to the scalp. Depending on severity, topical exosome preparations may be used alongside it. A targeted intravenous formulation addresses identified deficiencies, and low-level laser therapy completes the session. The usual course is three to four sessions spaced six to eight weeks apart, followed by maintenance once or twice a year depending on the patient.

Each element does something specific. Platelet-rich fibrin is an autologous concentrate, meaning the patient's own platelets and fibrin, separated and reintroduced, releasing growth factors into the scalp over a period of days instead of all at once. Low-level laser therapy acts on the scalp itself and closes the session, and the intravenous component is built from what the blood work found. No element of the protocol creates a follicle where one has been lost, which is why candidacy here depends on the follicles being present and inactive.

Timelines are stated conservatively and as estimates. Reduced shedding can be apparent after the second session. Hair quality changes normally set in around the three to six month mark. Patients told to expect visible change sooner than that are being mismanaged, and Dr. GolBerg declines to set that expectation.



The Diagnostic Step That Changes the Answer

One step is non-optional here, and it is the one most often skipped elsewhere. Blood work precedes treatment, and it is read for the deficiencies and systemic factors that drive diffuse shedding.

The clinical logic is straightforward. If a measurable deficiency is sustaining the shedding, a procedure that stimulates the follicle addresses the symptom while the cause keeps operating. The same reasoning applies to transplantation: relocating follicles into an environment that is still producing the shedding does not insulate them from it.

Iron status, thyroid function, vitamin D and B12, and protein intake are the usual places a diffuse shedding pattern turns out to be anchored, and each of them is routinely affected by the same events that triggered the shedding. Appetite suppression reduces intake. Pregnancy and nursing draw on stores. Significant weight reduction by any route changes what is being absorbed and what is left. None of it is exotic, which is the argument for checking. Every one of these can be measured before anything is injected.



The Evidence, and the Regulatory Position

Platelet preparations for hair have an established literature and a treatment history long enough to be assessed on evidence. Platelet-rich fibrin is the later of the two common preparations and is produced without anticoagulant additives at a lower centrifugation speed than platelet-rich plasma.

Exosome preparations sit in a different regulatory position, and the practice states it outright instead of leaving a patient to discover it. The United States Food and Drug Administration's consumer alert on regenerative medicine products states that there are currently no FDA-approved exosome products. Where such preparations are used in this protocol they are applied topically, their use is considered investigational, and no outcome is promised on their basis.

The practice's published material on regenerative medicine carries the same disclosure. The decision to state regulatory status plainly in marketing material is unusual in the category and is treated here as a credibility position, not a compliance burden.



What the Pathway Does Not Claim

The limits belong alongside the protocol, not in the small print. The pathway works on follicles that are present. Where a zone has been inactive long enough that the follicle itself is gone, no scalp treatment recovers it, and surgical transplantation remains the appropriate option for that presentation. Response varies between patients, and the practice publishes no average.

One more limit belongs here, and it cuts against the practice commercially. Not everyone with postpartum or metabolic shedding needs treatment. Where the trigger has passed and nothing measurable is sustaining the shedding, the cycle frequently recovers on its own, and the correct recommendation is to correct what is correctable and wait. A consultation that never reaches that conclusion is not screening.

One failure mode deserves naming. Where a systemic driver is identified and then goes uncorrected, shedding can resume after a course that initially worked. That is the reason blood work counts here as part of the treatment and not as an intake formality.



Market Context

Demand in this segment is generated by treatment patterns outside dermatology, which is part of why no part of the supply side has organized to meet it. Metabolic medicine, obstetric care and bariatric pathways each produce shedding as a downstream effect, and in each case the patient returns to a primary provider who is not positioned to treat it.

The commercial consequence is a referral gap. The practice reports receiving referrals from transplant physicians who concluded that the patient needed treatment before any surgical option could be considered. The triage distinction is therefore understood clinically, even where the category's marketing does not reflect it.



Questions Patients Are Asking

What can I do about hair loss after GLP-1 weight loss medication?

Shedding that follows metabolic treatment or rapid weight reduction is usually diffuse rather than patterned, which means the follicles are typically intact and inactive. Assessment should establish what is driving the shedding before any procedure is selected.

What treatments help postpartum hair loss?

Postpartum shedding is a recognized pattern associated with hormonal change after childbirth. Treatment addresses the scalp environment and any measurable deficiency sustaining the shedding, not the relocation of follicles.

Is there an alternative to a hair transplant for hair loss in Manhattan?

Yes. Where loss is diffuse and not confined to defined zones, non-surgical protocols work on existing follicles and the conditions affecting them. Patients screened out of transplant candidacy are frequently candidates for this pathway.

How long does non-surgical hair restoration take to work?

Reduced shedding can be apparent after the second session, and hair quality changes normally set in around the three to six month mark, following a course of three to four sessions spaced six to eight weeks apart. These are estimates rather than guarantees.

