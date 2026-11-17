MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New agreement will introduce America's Diner to the European Union for the first time and establish a foundation for continued growth across Central and Eastern Europe

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's today announced a new franchise development agreement to bring 10 Denny's restaurants to Romania over the next seven years. The agreement marks Denny's entry into Romania and will establish the brand's first restaurant presence in the European Union, representing a significant milestone in the continued expansion of its international footprint.

Experienced entrepreneurs Honorius Prigoană and Marian Ionescu will oversee the development and operation of Denny's restaurants throughout Romania. The partnership also reflects a broader ambition to explore future development opportunities for Denny's in Central and Eastern Europe.

"For more than 70 years, Denny's has brought people together around the table, and bringing America's Diner to the European Union represents an exciting new chapter for our brand," said Chris Bode, Chief Executive Officer of Denny's. "As we build the next era of Denny's, we're focused on creating sustainable opportunities for growth while staying true to the experience that has made this brand meaningful to generations of guests. Romania represents an important step forward and an opportunity to establish a strong foundation for Denny's in the region."

"We're being intentional about where and how we grow internationally," said Mark Burgess, Chief Development Officer at Denny's. "Romania gives us an opportunity to introduce Denny's to a new market alongside experienced operators who understand what it takes to build American restaurant brands locally. Honorius Prigoană and Marian Ionescu bring the market knowledge, operating experience and entrepreneurial mindset we look for in development partners, and we believe this can create a strong foundation for Denny's growth in the region."

"Denny's is a brand with an incredible heritage and a distinctive place in American dining culture, and we see a tremendous opportunity to introduce that experience to guests in Romania," said Honorius Prigoană. "Our team understands what it takes to establish a U.S. restaurant brand here, from identifying the right real estate and building a reliable supply chain to developing local teams and creating connections with guests. We look forward to working closely with Denny's to bring the brand to life in this market."

Prigoană is a Romanian entrepreneur with experience across restaurant development, hospitality and real estate, including bringing Chili's to the Romanian market, giving him firsthand experience introducing and operating an American restaurant concept in the country.

Marian Ionescu brings more than 15 years' experience in marketing and social media ventures with large American brands in Romania to the partnership.

The Romania development agreement advances Denny's broader work to build the next era of the brand through Project Grand Slam. The enterprise roadmap is bringing greater focus to restaurant performance, guest experience, modernization and sustainable growth, while creating new opportunities to extend the reach of America's Diner.

The addition of experienced restaurant operators and the brand's planned entry into the European Union provide tangible proof points of the progress Denny's is making as it builds momentum across the system and pursues disciplined growth in new markets.

Photos from the new franchisee signing are available here.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C.- based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming Guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny's provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night.

Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny's is ready to delight Guests whenever and however they want to order.

Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for EducationTM scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids' Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at or the brand's social channels via Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Media Contact

Colton Grace

(864) 492-6719

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