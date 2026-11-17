MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A browser-based game suite lets anyone play the attacker against live AI systems and dark-pattern consent screens, then shows the exact control and law that would have stopped them.

Austin, Texas, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captain Compliance, an enterprise grade data privacy compliance software company that specializes in tools like consent management and automated DSAR solutions, today launched the Captain Compliance Academy, a free, no-sign-up-required collection of interactive games that teach data privacy and compliance by putting the player on the attacking side. The Academy is available now at the company website and runs entirely in the browser on desktop and mobile.

Most privacy training is a slide deck or a quiz. The Academy takes the opposite approach. Players try to make systems fail, then learn why they failed and how real controls and regulations prevent it. The suite launches with four games spanning quick arcade play to live artificial-intelligence challenges.







The Captain Compliance Academy hub, where players choose from four privacy games.

Whack-a-Tracker, the free arcade opener, gives players sixty seconds to block unauthorized tracking scripts such as advertising pixels and session-replay tools before they fire without consent, while leaving essential services like shopping-cart and consent-preference cookies untouched. It ends with a Privacy Defender Score and an invitation to scan a real website.

The three deeper challenges put players against purpose-built AI opponents and interface traps. In REDACTED, players use social engineering to talk a live AI customer-service agent into leaking fictional personal data, then read the control and law that should have stopped the breach. In GATEKEEPERS, players climb a ladder of AI privacy officers, each guarding a protected value and each harder to crack than the last. In SLEIGHT, players learn to spot the deceptive design patterns, such as mismatched accept and decline buttons and pre-checked consent boxes, that can invalidate consent under modern privacy law. Every scenario uses entirely fictional data.

"Privacy only clicks for people when they feel how easily data slips out, not when they are handed a policy to memorize," said Rex Bautista, Privacy Analyst at Captain Compliance. "We built the Academy so anyone, from a curious consumer to a seasoned privacy lawyer, can play the adversary for a few minutes and walk away understanding exactly what good privacy engineering is supposed to prevent."

The Academy also reflects the issues Captain Compliance works on every day, including cookie consent management, data subject access request workflows, Global Privacy Control signals, and continuous website monitoring through the company's Patrol tool. Founded in 2023 and based in Fort Lauderdale, Captain Compliance operates across thousands of websites and participates is IAB TCF certified and is one of the fastest growing privacy software companies in the world with a 5 star rating on G2 and other review websites.

The Captain Compliance Academy is free to play, requires no download, and is available now. Players can start with the arcade game immediately at:

ABOUT CAPTAIN COMPLIANCE

Captain Compliance is a data privacy software and ai governance platform that helps organizations manage cookie consent, honor data subject rights, assessments, maintain dynamic privacy disclosures, continuously monitor their websites for privacy risk, and more. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the company serves businesses across the world navigating privacy and compliance regulations.

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Whack a Tracker Meta Pixel Game

CONTACT: Rex Bautista Captain Compliance Austin, Texas...