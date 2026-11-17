MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Medford small team records 91 sides and $33.75 million in 2025 closed volume, according to verified RealTrends data

MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Steve Thomas Group, a small residential real estate team with eXp Realty in Medford, ranked No. 7 in Oregon by transaction sides in the RealTrends Verified 2026 rankings, which are based on 2025 sales data.According to the team's verified RealTrends profile, the group closed 91 residential transaction sides and $33.75 million in volume in 2025, with an average home price of $370,900. The same profile lists the team as No. 32 in Oregon by volume and No. 5 in Medford by volume.Steve Thomas, who leads the group, has been licensed in Oregon since April 2017 (license 201221244). He is a seven-time eXp Realty ICON Agent. The team works with buyers and sellers in Jackson and Josephine counties, including Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Jacksonville, Eagle Point and Grants Pass."Those 91 sides represent a lot of local families we were able to help buy or sell in 2025," Thomas said. "We stay focused on clear communication and getting each transaction closed the right way for the people we work with."RealTrends Verified independently confirms closed transaction sides and sales volume. The Steve Thomas Group's 2025 results and Oregon ranks appear on its team profile at . RealTrends classifies the group as a small team.Thomas works with homeowners, buyers and relocation clients through the Steve Thomas Group at eXp Realty. The office is at 712 Cardley Ave., Medford, OR 97504. He can be reached at 541-224-6563 or .About Steve Thomas and the Steve Thomas GroupSteve Thomas is a licensed residential real estate agent in Oregon (license 201221244) and leads the Steve Thomas Group, a team with eXp Realty in Medford. Licensed since April 2017, he works with buyers and sellers across Jackson and Josephine counties, including Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Jacksonville, Eagle Point and Grants Pass. He is a seven-time eXp Realty ICON Agent.

Steve Thomas

Steve Thomas Group, eXp Realty

+1 541-224-6563

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Steve Thomas Group Ranks No. 7 in Oregon by Transaction Sides in RealTrends Verified 2026 Rankings News Provided By Steve Thomas Group, eXp Realty November 17, 2026, 20:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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