Calhoun Super Structure, All Purpose Structures, and the Wabash Valley Crew Rowing Club's architect worked together to bring the first U.S. "Boathouse in a Box" facility to life in Terre Haute, Indiana, expanding community access to paddle sports.

Calhoun Super Structure, with OpenWater Collective, to deliver the first U.S.“Boathouse in a Box,” expanding community access to rowing and paddle sports.

- Mark Taylor, Business Development Manager at Calhoun Super Structure

TARA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Calhoun Super Structure Completes First U.S. "Boathouse in a Box" Facility, Expanding Access to Watersports

A new engineered fabric building in Terre Haute, Indiana, provides a dedicated storage for rowing equipment and supports a national initiative to expand access to paddle sports ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.

Calhoun Super Structure, a North American leader in engineered fabric building solutions, has completed construction of the first "Boathouse in a Box" facility in the United States in partnership with authorized dealer All Purpose Structures.

Built for the Wabash Valley Crew Rowing Club along the Wabash River in Terre Haute, Indiana, the facility provides dedicated storage for rowing boats and equipment while supporting broader community access to paddle sports.

The project is part of a national initiative led by OpenWater Collective to make paddle sports more accessible to communities across the United States ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Beyond providing essential equipment storage, the new boathouse will help support youth mentorship, active lifestyles, and personal development through community-based paddle sports programs.

Designed to accommodate the needs of a growing rowing organization, the Calhoun Super Structure building combines durable materials, an adaptable design, and an open-span interior suited to storing oversized rowing shells.

Key features include:

. Hot-dip galvanized steel framework: Provides resistance to rust and corrosion, helping reduce maintenance requirements and support long-term durability.

. Open-span interior: Accommodates oversized rowing shells and other watersports equipment without interior columns obstructing storage space.

. Customizable ventilation: Helps manage interior conditions and protect stored equipment.

. Adaptable building design: Provides a flexible facility that can support the club's current operations and future growth.

These features reflect Calhoun Super Structure's commitment to providing engineered building solutions that combine functionality, durability, and flexibility for specialized applications.

“Calhoun Super Structure is incredibly proud to be a partner in this initiative to grow and promote paddle sports across the United States,” said Mark Taylor, Business Development Manager at Calhoun Super Structure.“Seeing communities invest in facilities that encourage active lifestyles and create lasting opportunities is truly rewarding, and we are honored to play a role in that success.”

Through projects like this, Calhoun continues to demonstrate how engineered fabric structures can provide practical solutions for specialized facilities while supporting initiatives that bring lasting value to communities across North America.

All of Calhoun's fabric buildings are manufactured in Canada and shipped anywhere in the world. Calhoun provides stamped engineered drawings for every building produced.



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About OpenWater Collective: OpenWater Collective is a national initiative dedicated to connecting communities to America's lakes, rivers, and coastlines by providing affordable boathouse infrastructure, equipment, and access programs for paddle sports.

About Calhoun Super Structure: Calhoun Super Structure has been an industry leader in fabric structures in North America for over 30 years. Each Calhoun structure is engineered to meet the highest quality standards and is fully customizable to a variety of industries and uses. With building profiles ranging in size from 16' wide to 250' wide for the sports and recreational industry, and supported by an authorized dealer network, Calhoun produces the safest, most reliable structures on the market. Calhoun - Our Strength is in Our Structure.

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Deanna Hope

Calhoun Super Structure

+1 519-934-3037

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